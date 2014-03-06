Miranda Kerr is Back to Showing Her Boobs in New Wonderbra Campaign

It seems to be a year full of advertising campaigns for former Victoria’s Secret model, Miranda Kerr. After the 30-year old model was rumored to have been dropped from the 2013 VS Fashion Show, she hasn’t let it get in the way of showing off her amazing body as she’s just become the face of Wonderbra’s latest campaign. And isn’t it interesting how the brand is one of Victoria’s Secret’s main competitors?

While only a few images from the campaign have been released, we’re super impressed with what we’ve seen so far. For once she isn’t fronting extravagant wings and blinged-out hot pink bras; Kerr fronts a more motherly type-of-sexy in this campaign. It seems totally appropriate since she’s becoming a more independent mother after her split with actor Orlando Bloom.

Kerr has landed other huge campaigns this year like H&M and Reebok (where she strips down to hardly nothing—just saying). We wonder what we family thinks of all these commitments, since they said in a recent article that they wish that she was a “normal, every day girl.”