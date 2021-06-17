Miranda Cosgrove’s Net Worth & ‘iCarly’ Salary Suddenly Explains Why She’s Doing the Reboot

iCarly fans and beyond may be wondering what Miranda Cosgrove‘s net worth is now that the actress is starring in an official reboot of the beloved Nickelodeon series. Well, in the words of iCarly’s Freddie Benson, let’s just say that Miranda Cosgrove’s net worth is some serious chiz!

Now, whether or not you’re a fan of Cosgrove from her days playing Carly Shay, it’s likely that you recognize her—especially if you ever watched Nickelodeon at any point during the early 2000s. Before she starred in a series of her own, Cosgrove had already landed her first major role on another beloved Nickelodeon series, Drake & Josh, in 2004. In the series, she played Megan Parker, the mischievous younger sister of the two title characters. Cosgrove made her film debut just one year prior in 2003’s School of Rock and has since held guest roles on other Nickelodeon projects like Zoey 101 and The Naked Brothers Band, along with voice acting work for films like the Despicable Me franchise.

But you’re here because you want to know Miranda Cosgrove’s net worth. So, without any further ado, let’s dive into what Miranda Cosgrove’s net worth and iCarly salary really are as of 2021. Just keep on reading below to find out!

How much did Miranda Cosgrove get paid for iCarly?

Although she was only a teen at the time, Miranda Cosgrove made a shockingly high amount of money on iCarly. According to the New York Post, Cosgrove made an estimated $180,000 per episode. Given that the series ran for six seasons and aired 97 of 109 episodes created for Nickelodeon, it’s likely that the child star earned anywhere between $1.7 to 1.9 million by the time iCarly wrapped in 2012.

For some context, Cosgrove’s salary was so high that it even landed her on the Guinness World Records list as the highest-paid child actress of 2012 and second-highest-paid child star regardless of gender at the time.

What is Miranda Cosgrove’s net worth in 2021?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Miranda Cosgrove’s net worth in 2021 is estimated at around $10 million, thanks to her iCarly salary and other film/TV paychecks, along with earnings from her music career. The Nickelodeon alum launched her music career in 2007, releasing two EPs and her full-length album, Sparks Fly, three years later.

The iCarly reboot premieres on Paramount+ on Thursday, June 17.

