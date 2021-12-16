Cynthia Nixon Just Hinted at Miranda’s Alcohol Problem in the ‘SATC’ Reboot—Here Are All the Clues

Warning: And Just Like That spoilers ahead. If you’ve noticed the clues in the Sex and the City reboot, you may want to know if Miranda is an alcoholic in And Just Like That and what hints have been dropped throughout the series.

And Just Like That—whose full title is And Just Like That…A New Chapter in Sex and the City—is a reboot of HBO’s comedy series, Sex and the City, which ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004. The show, which was based on Candace Bushnell’s 1997 book of the same title, followed four women in their 30s and 40s—Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis)—and their sex lives in New York City. The show went on to win four Emmy Awards (including Outstanding Comedy Series in 2001) and release two movies, Sex and the City: The Movie in 2008 and Sex and the City 2 in 2010.

In January 2021, HBO announced that a Sex and the City reboot, titled And Just Like That, was in the works for HBO Max. The reboot sees the return of each of the main cast members—except Cattrall, who has retired as the role of Samantha amid her feud with SJP. “Woke 2 a @MailOnline (poop emoji) storm! The only ‘DEMAND’ I ever made was that I didn’t want to do a 3rd film….& that was back in 2016,” Cattrall tweeted at the time after rumors that she was the reason a third Sex and the City movie was cancelled. In an interview with Piers Morgan at the time, Cattrall also confirmed her feud with SJP and claimed her co-star “could have been nicer” when they worked together on the original Sex and the City series and two movies. “We’ve never been friends,” she said. “We’ve been colleagues and, in some ways, it’s a very healthy place to be.”​ She continued, “I don’t know what her problem is. I never have.”

But back to Miranda. Is Miranda an alcoholic in And Just Like That? Read on for the clues you may have missed about Miranda’s relationship with alcohol and what Cynthia Nixon has said about theories Miranda is an alcoholic in And Just Like That.

Is Miranda an alcoholic in And Just Like That?

Is Miranda Hobbes an alcoholic in And Just Like That? Miranda’s alcoholism hasn’t been confirmed, but there have been a lot of clues about it in the Sex and the City reboot. The first clue that Miranda is an alcoholic in And Just Like That is in the first episode of the Sex and the City reboot, “Hello It’s Me,” which sees Miranda exit the subway at Columbia University and stop by a bar before her human rights law class. The scene sees Miranda enter Smith’s Bar and Restaurant and ask for a glass of chablis wine only for the bartender to tell her that their bar doesn’t open until 11 a.m. “It’s 11 o’clock somewhere,” Miranda says, to which the bartender responds, “Sorry, ma’m.” Miranda then checks the time on her phone—which reads 10:45 a.m.—and tells the bartender that she’ll wait. Later in the episode, Miranda attends Charlotte York’s daughter Lily’s piano recital, where she tells Carrie and others that she brought “handbag wine,” which she pours in paper cups for them to drink during the show.

The next clue is in the second episode, “Little Black Dress,” where Miranda asks for a drink at the bar at Big’s funeral. When she asks for a glass of chablis, the bartender at Big’s tells her they won’t be serving until after the funeral service. Miranda tells the bartender that she’s family and that her husband, Steve Brady, who owns a bar, sent over the liquor from his work. As the bartender grabs a bottle of wine to open, Miranda tells her that she isn’t sure there’s enough wine for everyone at the funeral, so the bartender should save the bottle. She then asks the bartender to have a neat bourbon instead, which Miranda drinks before her speech at Big’s funeral. In the third episode of And Just Like That, Miranda and Charlotte are at a cafe when Charlotte asks to use Miranda’s phone charger. Miranda passes Charlotte her backpack as she goes to order a coffee. In Miranda’s backpack, Charlotte discover several empty bottles of Tito’s vodka. Later in the episode, Charlotte tells Carrie about the empty bottles and that Miranda drank two glasses of wine before a comedy show they all attended. Carrie tells her to stop “noticing” things and brushes away Charlotte’s speculation that Miranda could have an issue with alcohol.

Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda in all six seasons of Sex and the City and the two movies, confirmed Miranda’s problem with alcohol in a December 2021 interview with Elle. “You kind of notice it, and then maybe you forget about it, and then it happens again,” she said. “I think it’s wonderfully subtle. Most people—of all ages—deal with drinking too much, and not noticing that they’re drinking too much.” The choice to have Miranda, the wife of a bar owner, have an issue with alcohol also seems fitting for her character. (Miranda and Steve, a bartender at the time, also met at a bar in season 2 of Sex and the City.) Miranda’s problem with alcohol also contrasts with a lot of themes from Sex and the City, which saw Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha drink cocktails—specifically, cosmopolitans—in almost every episode.

In an interview with Newsweek at the time, Nixon talked about how the writers of And Just Like That wanted storylines that allowed the characters to “grow and change” from when audiences knew them in Sex and the City. “Any great show that’s beloved and has been on for a lot of seasons, they start to repeat themselves. You can’t blame them, particularly when it’s a network show and you do a million episodes. But I have to say, I feel like we almost never repeated ourselves,” she said. “They had this rule in the writer’s room that if a plotline happened, it had to have happened directly to one of the writers or someone that the writer knew personally. So even though bizarre, outlandish things happened on the show, bizarre, outlandish things happen in life, and they always had their roots in this real thing that happened.

She continued, “So part of us not repeating ourselves was that we wouldn’t go back to the same tropes of the characters again and again. We would actually allow the characters to grow and change and mature and in this one particularly, age. It’s kind of an evasive answer, but I guess there are not a lot of shows about people, much less women, in their mid-50s. Hopefully, you love the characters and so it’s like rejoining friends that you haven’t seen in a long time but you can pick up right where you left off. Things have happened, wonderful things and terrible things. I don’t know what the title means, it’s very open to interpretation, but I think it does mean that suddenly something happens and everything is different.”

And Just Like That is available to stream on HBO Max. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about And Just Like That and Sex and the City, read HBO’s official companion book, Sex and the City: Kiss and Tell. The book, written by dating columnist and screenwriter Amy Sohn, is filled with behind-the-scenes secrets from Sex and the City‘s six seasons and details on the real-life stories that inspired the show’s shocking episodes. The book also includes 750 full-color photographs from filming the series, as well as an introduction written by none other than Sarah Jessica Parker. With fun facts on how many dates Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda really went on to never-been-told secrets about Carrie’s most outrageous (and fabulous) outfits, Sex and the City: Kiss and Tell is a must-read for any SATC superfan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.