Miramax Closes, We Look Back at 10 Stylish Films

It’s a sad day for indie movie lovers. Miramax, the arthouse studio formed by Hollywood hotshots Bob and Harvey Weinstein in 1979, is shuttering its doors this week, closing offices in New York and Los Angeles and laying off 80 employees. The Disney-owned company is responsible for either producing or distributing such critically-acclaimed movies as Pulp Fiction, Shakespeare in Love, The Talented Mr. Ripley, and Chicago.

Although rumors of a closure circulated for months, this week’s confirmation had Hollywood reeling. In an interview with thewrap.com, a veteran Tinseltown publicist lamented the closure saying, If there was any company that contributed more to the shaping of a generation and a sensibility — I dont know it.”

In the same interview, co-founder Harvey Weinstein stated, “I’m feeling very nostalgic right now. I know the movies made on my and my brother Bob’s watch will live on, as well as the fantastic films made under the direction of Daniel Battsek. Miramax has some brilliant people working within the organization and I know they will go on to do great things in the industry.”

Here, a look at the 10 most stylish Miramax movies:



1. Velvet Goldmine



Jonathan Rhys-Myers channels his inner glam-rock god.

2. The Talented Mr. Ripley



Gwyneth, Matt, and Jude sport 1950s resort chic.



3. Pret-a-Porter



Julia Roberts plays a no-nonsense fashion journalist in the satire.



4. Pulp Fiction



John Travolta and Uma Thurman look effortlessly cool in the cult classic film.



5. Shakespeare in Love



Gwyneth is radiant in a 16th century gown.

6. 54



This film relived the disco days of the 70s, making polyester look glam.

7. Chicago



The roaring 20s never looked better! CZJ and Renee Zellweger rocked the bob and fingerwaves with full force.



8. Brideshead Revisited



A more refined take on the 1920s, this time with a touch of English sophistication.



9. Wings of the Dove



Helena Bonham Carter as a conniving Gibson Girl.



10. Unzipped



Isaac Mizrahi exposes himself in the fashion-forward documentary.

