A Site to See: Mipso Uses Your Actual Photo to Tell You What Size Clothes to Buy

Around here, we’re endlessly fascinated by the wide world of online shopping, and it seems that every week brings with it a brand-new e-commerce site to be obsessed with. Since keeping track of ‘em all can be a feat of epic proportion, we’ve decided to feature “A Site To See” each week, highlighting a cool retail website you’ll definitely want to bookmark. This week: a new app called Mipso that ensures online shoppers get the perfect clothing fit.

What Mipso Does: Here are some fun facts you may not know: while more than 50% of shoppers buy electronics online—think smartphones, tablets, and the like—only 15% of apparel shoppers get their goods on the Internet. And then, once they get their hands on their purchases, shoppers who bought their apparel online return the goods 30-50% of the time.

“Because many companies are giving free returns, shoppers in the U.S. buy knowing they can return it,” Mipso Vice President of Sales Igal Chemerinski tells StyleCaster. “I have a friend, she basically buys two of each thing for her son, knowing that she’ll return one. That’s the way many shoppers today are buying on the Internet.”

So where does Mipso come in? “We work to increase sales for the apparel brands and to reduce return rates,” Igal explains.

The way they do it: Mipso has created a one-of-a-kind technology system that ensures you get a perfect fit when you shop for clothes online. It utilizes something you likely already have in your smartphone and/or computer—the webcam–to derive measurements from your image.

How It Works: “Most people are lazy shoppers,” Igal says. “In order for a woman to fully dress a woman, you actually need 29 body measurements. Obviously you would not as an [online] shopper input 29 body measurements, so our technology takes a few size measurements, and we predict the rest.”

When you visit a site like Sears, one of Mipso’s biggest clients at the moment, you’ll see a button that says “Find My Size.” Once you click it, you’ll be prompted to do one of two things: you can either go the old-fashioned route, bust out your tape measure, and measure yourself, then input the digits manually or you can select the option to take a photo using your webcam.

If you choose the latter, you’ll then be prompted to enter your height; from there, the Mipso app discerns the major measurements that determine your size. Then, it saves those numbers so that anytime you shop on Sears, for example, you will know exactly what size to buy.

What the Future Holds: Right now, Mipso is in talks with a couple big hush-hush brands that will launch in the next few months. “All in all, we have about 10 sites we’re working with that will launch by January,” Igal explains. One of them, he describes, is a “top U.K. site that also sells their clothing in the U.S.” We have a couple guesses as to what that might mean!

Check It Out: Learn more by heading to Mipso.me, and watch a video explaining the process in detail below!