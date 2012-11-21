Five Minutes With John Legend: Stylish Singer Dishes On Holiday Plans, Which Grammy-Winner He’d Love To Duet With

Last week, we kicked off the holiday season at a fete hosted by Dom Perignon, where we caught up with dapper—and highly charming—singer John Legend, who treated guests to an exclusive performance alongside groundbreaking pianist, Lang Lang.

Naturally, since we’ve got the holidays on the brain, we couldn’t help but ask Legend to choose a fellow singer with whom he’d like to recreate a classic seasonal song. “Maybe I should do something with Adele,” he said, “If she’d have me.” (Confession: We got giddy just thinking about that duet).

We also grilled Legend about his fiance (and StyleCaster fave) Chrissy Teigen, and what the Sports Illustrated model might want for Christmas this year. “My eyes are always open! She hints very strongly about things she likes so I’m taking mental notes,” Legend said. “She likes a lot of shoes and accessories … but she also drops the occasional hint to make sure I know what I’m doing.”

So what else does the soulful crooner have in store for the season? “It’ll just be fun to hang out with the family, and I also have to finish recording my album before the end of the year, too.” Speaking of which, guests at the Perignon party were lucky enough to hear a preview of a few new songs off the anticipated album, which we can safely say will be nothing short of a hit.

Check out the video below to get a glimpse of the Dom Perignon party’s live performance, glamour and, of course, champagne.