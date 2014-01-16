Think of plaid and Nirvana-worthy flannels or schoolgirl uniforms probably come to mind. This season, the classic pattern is getting a much-needed update in a range of rich reds, navy blues, and soft grays everywhere from the runway to the design world. And not a moment too soon.
1. Juliska plaid placemat ($15, saksfifthavenue.com).
2. Look from Céline’s Fall 2013 runway show.
3. Pendleton blanket with leather carrier ($98, poketo.com).
4. Ralph Lauren Home plaid frame ($595, ralphlaurenhome.com).
5. Louis XV cabriole armchair ($3,295 for two, 1stdibs.com).
6. Ethan Allen plaid decorative pillow ($119, ethanallen.com).
7. Marc by Marc Jacobs plaid tote ($487.76, farfetch.com).
8. Spode tartan mug ($49.99, bedbathandbeyond.com).
9. Jenni Kayne plaid d’Orsay flat ($495, shopbop.com).
10. Jeffrey Banks plaid tray ($29.95, hsn.com).
Right This Minute: Mad For Plaid
Think of plaid and Nirvana-worthy flannels or schoolgirl uniforms probably come to mind. This season, the classic pattern is getting a much-needed update in a range of rich reds, navy blues, and soft grays everywhere from the runway to the design world. And not a moment too soon.
Promoted Stories