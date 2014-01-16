Right This Minute: Mad For Plaid

Think of plaid and Nirvana-worthy flannels or schoolgirl uniforms probably come to mind. This season, the classic pattern is getting a much-needed update in a range of rich reds, navy blues, and soft grays everywhere from the runway to the design world. And not a moment too soon.



1. Juliska plaid placemat ($15, saksfifthavenue.com).

2. Look from Céline’s Fall 2013 runway show.

3. Pendleton blanket with leather carrier ($98, poketo.com).

4. Ralph Lauren Home plaid frame ($595, ralphlaurenhome.com).

5. Louis XV cabriole armchair ($3,295 for two, 1stdibs.com).

6. Ethan Allen plaid decorative pillow ($119, ethanallen.com).

7. Marc by Marc Jacobs plaid tote ($487.76, farfetch.com).

8. Spode tartan mug ($49.99, bedbathandbeyond.com).

9. Jenni Kayne plaid d’Orsay flat ($495, shopbop.com).

10. Jeffrey Banks plaid tray ($29.95, hsn.com).