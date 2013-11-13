StyleCaster
Want: Cool Green Sunglasses In A Minty-Fresh Shade

Julie Gerstein
What: Cool, translucent, minty sunnies from Gant, rendered in a vintage-stlye round shape.

Why: The green hue offers a nice change of pace from typical dark shades. Plus, just because we’re heading into winter, doesn’t mean you’ve got to totally give up wearing color. These sunglasses do the trick nicely.

How: We happen to think the mint green is subtle enough that you can wear them with pretty much anything, but they’d go particularly well with a tan trench and brown leather gloves.

Elizabeth Sunglasses, $110; at Gant

