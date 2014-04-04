Weekend Cocktail: Mint Gin Collins



Kick off one of the first spring weekends with one of the most refreshing drinks around, the mint gin collins. The best part about this drink is that it requires just a few simple ingredients, but the result tastes like it was concocted by a top mixologist.

Mint Gins Collins:

Ingredients

3 oz Gin

1 oz Lemon Juice (freshly squeezed)

1 tsp Sugar / Bar Sugar

7 Mint

Club Soda Sparkling Water (to fill)

Garnish: Lemon Slice, Mint Sprigs

Glass: Collins Glass

Directions

Add the gin, lemon juice and sugar into a chilled collins glass.

Add them mint leaves and crush them with a bar spoon.

Add ice, fill with sparkling water and stir gently.

Garnish with a lemon slice and mint sprigs.

