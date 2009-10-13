Mint by Jodi Arnold Founder Brought on By The Limited as Partner

During our elementary school years, Limited Too was all the rage. In fact, L2 (wasn’t that the cool thing to call it?) was critical to our fashion development, as it was the store that had us (somewhat) gracefully go from overalls and jellies to “stylish” tees and bright corduroys. This was back in The Limited‘s $1 billion days, when it could make cute, practical style accessible even to 10-year-olds.

Gradually in the decade since then, the one-time shopping mall necessity has become more and more, well, limited, with its last store in Manhattan closing in 1999. The company’s CEO Linda Heasley is determined to return the now-marginal brand to its former position of mainstream relevance: tomorrow marks the 4-day opening a Spring Street pop-up shop in New York, and she has tapped the designer Jodi Arnold as a collaborator.

Jodi Arnold, whose Mint line clearly reflects the same conservative style with feminine detailing that The Limited is known for, is reportedly designing a line influenced by cultures across the globe, with the notion of empowering women a key component. It will be available in March. As they say, everyone loves a comeback, and especially with a name in fashion to recognizable as The Limited.