Minka Kelly & Trevor Noah Are Dating & They’ve Kept it a Secret For Months

New couple alert. Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah are dating, and they’ve kept their relationship a secret for months. A source told Us Weekly on Tuesday, September 1, that the Friday Night Lights alum and the Daily Show host’s romance has been going on for “a while.”

“They’ve been dating for a while, well before quarantine started,” the source said. A source also confirmed the relationship to People, telling the magazine that the relationship between Kelly and Noah is “serious.” “They’re very happy,” the insider said. “It’s a very serious relationship.” Further, E! News reported that Kelly is also living with Noah in his apartment in New York City. For the past six months, Noah has been filming the Daily Show in his apartment in Manhattan. A source also told E! News that the two have been together for “several months” and their relationship is “getting serious.”

Before her relationship with the Comedy Central host, the Parenthood alum dated Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams. The couple split in January 2018 after less than a year of dating. Their relationship came amid Williams’ divorce with his ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee. Noah, for his part, was linked to model, singer and real estate agent Jordyn Taylor in 2017. It’s unclear when they broke up.

In October 2017, Kelly, who was with Williams at the time, slammed an Instagram user’s suggestion that she was the reason for the Grey’s Anatomy actor’s divorce. “I hope the cheating rumors aren’t true. It would be disappointing,” the user wrote, to which Kelly responded, “They’re not. Hate for you to be disappointed. Glad I could clear that up for you. Now fuck off.”

She also told another commenter, “Anyone and their assumptions about my personal life can do the same.”

In an Instagram post in May 2019, Kelly opened up about an abortion she had when she was a teenager. “When I was younger I had an abortion. It was the smartest decision I could’ve made, not only for myself & my boyfriend at the time, but also for this unborn fetus,” she wrote at the time. “For a baby to’ve been born to two people — too young and completely ill equipped — with no means or help from family, would have resulted in a child born into an unnecessary world of struggle. Having a baby at that time would have only perpetuated the cycle of poverty, chaos and dysfunction I was born into.”

She continued, “Forcing a child to be born to a mother who isn’t ready, isn’t financially stable, was raped, a victim of incest (!!), isn’t doing that theoretical child any favors.”

Kelly shared her story to criticize legislators who voted in favor of six-week abortion ban passed in Georgia, Ohio, Mississippi, Kentucky, Iowa and North Dakota at the time. “If you insist on forcing women to carry to term, why do you refuse to talk about comprehensive sex-ed, the maternal mortality rate, free daycare, paid maternity leave?” she wrote.

She continued, “I appreciate seeing men speak up on this issue — women do not get pregnant alone. Lest we forget, outlawing abortion has never stopped women from attempting it.”