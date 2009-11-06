Minka Kelly: Jeter Girlfriend Turned Fiancé?

There have been flurries of rumors swirling the Internet for some time now that the stunning Minka Kelly and Derek Jeter (who has also been linked to actresses such as Scarlett Johansson, Jordana Brewster, Mariah Carey, and Jessica Alba) are engaged. For those of you living under a rock, Kelly is known as the former good Christian girl-turned-wild-child-turned-finally-got her act together Lyla Garrity from Friday Night Lights, and Jeter is the NY Yankees’ shortstop. The two have been together since the end of 2008, and according to the NY Post, the couple is secretly engaged. If this were true, it would definitely steal the attention away from fellow NY Yankees player Alex Rodriguez and actress Kate Hudson‘s relationship.

Jeter is one lucky man. Not only does he have the gorgeous Kelly rooting for him at his games, but he’s also on the powerhouse team that just won the 2009 World Series (not to mention the fact that he’s making the big bucks).

It’s only a matter of time before the truth is revealed and the rumors are put to rest.