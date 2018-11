Object Of Desire

Minimarket blue high wedge boot, $299, at pixiemarket.com

Reason #1

These bright wedge boots resemble those amazing Rick Owens boots with the zip-back detailing at a fraction of the price.

Reason #2

Visible seaming and a rubber sole make these fashion forward boots a slightly sporty feel. Plus, we feel like the Doc Martens inspired sole could probably handle the elements well.

Reason #3

Don’t you step on my blue suede shoes. Or our blue high wedge boots either.