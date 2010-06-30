Minimalistic Approach: 5 Tips To De-Clutter Your Home And Life

Being a minimalist often means living in a massive loft with three white pieces of furniture that look extremely chic but are outrageously uncomfortable. To any interior designer, minimalist design is simply a way of choosing and arranging furniture with function and simple lines as the priority over all else. And how to create this in your studio apartment? Here are a few ideas:

Lighting

Instead of cluttering your space with side tables and mis-matching table lamps, try one overhead standing lamp over your sofa. This one from CB2 is a perfect example.

Big Dipper Arc Lamp, $199, at cb2.com.

Artwork

Keep your wall paint colors simple and use artwork as your colorful accent instead. I love the site 20×200 affordable artwork with a modern appeal.

“ny.10.#01” print by Jennifer Sanchez, $20, at 20×200.com

Organization

Minimalism requires organization, which is really just about getting the proper accessories. The Container Store has some simple boxes which can be stacked on their own or arranged in your bookshelves to help condense clutter. There are tons of cute ideas for labeling, whether by color coding or using a typewriter to make labels get creative!

Stockholm Storage Boxes, $7.99 each, at TheContainerStore.com

Low Bed

One way to keep your apartment looking chic and modern is to focus on the lines and keep everything on the same level. Choose low furniture for a simple, calming effect. Terra Bed Frame, $549 – $799, at WestElm.com

Decorative Accents

Take the time to arrange your bookshelves in an organized manner. Try arranging them by color to not distract from your artwork and focus the eye on your new color blocking system rather then random binding colors. I love this inspiration image. For a great minimalistic place for your books to live, try this cubitec shelf from Design Within Reach.



Cubitec shelving, $245, at dwr.com.



Nina Freudenberger attended the Rhode Island School of Design, graduating in 2003 with a Bachelors of Fine Arts and a Bachelors of Architecture. She moved to New York City to accept a position at the prestigious interior design firm, Kondylis Design. After four years working as a senior designer, Freudenberger ventured out on her own and founded Haus Interior, an interior design firm specializing in the decoration of private residences, model homes and commercial spaces. In June of 2009, she opened the flagship home accessories boutique for Haus Interior in Nolita, NYC.

Related: Give Your Home A Safari Chic Makeover