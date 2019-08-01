33 Minimalist Outfit Ideas Perfect for Every Summer Adventure

In my own personal style journey (Yes, it’s a thing!) I’ve floated between wanting every wild item of clothing on the planet and trying to pare down to just the essentials. While I definitely tend to lean toward the maximalist side in how I dress, oftentimes I like to find the beauty in simple outfits as well. When it comes to finding my simple side, though, I felt I was lacking in minimalist summer outfit ideas. I mean, how many times could I wear my ripped black jeans and a plain tee? Luckily, the street style gods smiled down upon me, and I found so many minimalist outfit ideas to try and recreate myself this summer.
Minimalism is definitely a concept I’ve never really been good at understanding, but when it comes to fashion, there’s no denying how sleek a simple, minimalist outfit can look. Whether you were all-white everything or mix neutrals to create a stylish ensemble, you really can’t go wrong with a minimalist outfit. When the weather is hot, though, it can be harder to find options that will keep you cool without looking like you’re wearing the exact same thing every day. (Maybe true minimalists don’t care about this, but I’m weak, I guess.) I wanted a full arsenal of minimalist outfit ideas to try this summer. So, I went out a found it.
Below are 33 different minimalist summer outfit ideas sure to inspire you to keep things simple this season—without sacrificing any style. And, if you’re feeling like spicing things up, most of these ensembles can be easily maximized with some bright and fun summer accessories. Consider this your baseline for all things summer outfits.
Pinterest.
1. White Tank + Neutral Midi Skirt
The Pleb Life.
2. Neutral Tee + Black Overalls
Fashion Jackson.
3. White Shirtdress + Neutral Bag
The Girl From Panama.
4. White Crop Top + White Flare Jeans
Pinterest/Buzzfeed.
5. White Shirtdress + Black Slide Sandals
MODE.
6. Black Tee + Black Shorts + Neutral Mule
Hackwith Design House.
7. Gray Tunic + Jeans
The Pleb Life.
8. White Tank + Black Pants + Black Hat
Free Home Ideas.
9. Black Tank + White Shorts
My Chic Obsession.
10. Black Tank + Button-Front Cream Pants
Cover Story NYC.
11. Cream Blouse + Flow-y Black Pants + White Sneakers
Em Street Style.
12. Black V-Neck Top + Cream Pants
The Pleb Life.
13. Unstructured White Top + Cropped Black Pants
The Every Girl.
14. White Midi Shirtdress + Black Mules
Free Home Ideas.
15. Oversized White Top + Black Pants + Black Slide Sandals
Pinterest/Who What Wear.
16. White Tee + Cropped Black Pants
Findlay Co.
17. Black Jumpsuit + Black Bag + Black Heels
Free Home Ideas.
18. White Tank + Black Midaxi Skirt
The Pleb Life.
19. Black Tee + Black Pants + Dainty Jewelry
Steal the Look.
20. Gray Tank + Gray Pants + Neutral Shoe
Be Daze Live.
21. White Tank + Black Wide-Leg Pants + Straw Bag
Pinterest.
22. White Tee + White Shorts + Black Lace-Up Sandals