33 Minimalist Outfit Ideas Perfect for Every Summer Adventure

In my own personal style journey (Yes, it’s a thing!) I’ve floated between wanting every wild item of clothing on the planet and trying to pare down to just the essentials. While I definitely tend to lean toward the maximalist side in how I dress, oftentimes I like to find the beauty in simple outfits as well. When it comes to finding my simple side, though, I felt I was lacking in minimalist summer outfit ideas. I mean, how many times could I wear my ripped black jeans and a plain tee? Luckily, the street style gods smiled down upon me, and I found so many minimalist outfit ideas to try and recreate myself this summer.

Minimalism is definitely a concept I’ve never really been good at understanding, but when it comes to fashion, there’s no denying how sleek a simple, minimalist outfit can look. Whether you were all-white everything or mix neutrals to create a stylish ensemble, you really can’t go wrong with a minimalist outfit. When the weather is hot, though, it can be harder to find options that will keep you cool without looking like you’re wearing the exact same thing every day. (Maybe true minimalists don’t care about this, but I’m weak, I guess.) I wanted a full arsenal of minimalist outfit ideas to try this summer. So, I went out a found it.

Below are 33 different minimalist summer outfit ideas sure to inspire you to keep things simple this season—without sacrificing any style. And, if you’re feeling like spicing things up, most of these ensembles can be easily maximized with some bright and fun summer accessories. Consider this your baseline for all things summer outfits.

1. White Tank + Neutral Midi Skirt

2. Neutral Tee + Black Overalls

3. White Shirtdress + Neutral Bag

4. White Crop Top + White Flare Jeans

5. White Shirtdress + Black Slide Sandals

6. Black Tee + Black Shorts + Neutral Mule

7. Gray Tunic + Jeans

8. White Tank + Black Pants + Black Hat

9. Black Tank + White Shorts

10. Black Tank + Button-Front Cream Pants

11. Cream Blouse + Flow-y Black Pants + White Sneakers

12. Black V-Neck Top + Cream Pants

13. Unstructured White Top + Cropped Black Pants

14. White Midi Shirtdress + Black Mules

15. Oversized White Top + Black Pants + Black Slide Sandals

16. White Tee + Cropped Black Pants

17. Black Jumpsuit + Black Bag + Black Heels

18. White Tank + Black Midaxi Skirt

19. Black Tee + Black Pants + Dainty Jewelry

20. Gray Tank + Gray Pants + Neutral Shoe

21. White Tank + Black Wide-Leg Pants + Straw Bag

22. White Tee + White Shorts + Black Lace-Up Sandals

23. Black Tee + Black Joggers + Black Sandals

24. Navy Jumpsuit + Long White Blazer

25. Plain White Tee + Light Denim + Black Mules

26. Black Midi Dress + White Sneakers + Straw Bag

27. Cropped Black Tank + Khaki Wide-Leg Pants

28. White Buttondown Top + Black Maxi Skirt

29. White Blouse + White Linen Pants + Straw Bag

30. Black Cami + White Midi Skirt

31. Chambray Blouse + White Flare Jeans

32. White Tee + Khaki Trousers + Black Sandals

33. White Buttondown + Cream Flare Pants