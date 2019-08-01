StyleCaster
Share

33 Minimalist Outfit Ideas Perfect for Every Summer Adventure

What's hot
StyleCaster

33 Minimalist Outfit Ideas Perfect for Every Summer Adventure

Maggie Griswold
by
33 Minimalist Outfit Ideas Perfect for Every Summer Adventure
Photo: Shutterstock/Cierra Miller.

Scroll To See More Images

In my own personal style journey (Yes, it’s a thing!) I’ve floated between wanting every wild item of clothing on the planet and trying to pare down to just the essentials. While I definitely tend to lean toward the maximalist side in how I dress, oftentimes I like to find the beauty in simple outfits as well. When it comes to finding my simple side, though, I felt I was lacking in minimalist summer outfit ideas. I mean, how many times could I wear my ripped black jeans and a plain tee? Luckily, the street style gods smiled down upon me, and I found so many minimalist outfit ideas to try and recreate myself this summer.

Minimalism is definitely a concept I’ve never really been good at understanding, but when it comes to fashion, there’s no denying how sleek a simple, minimalist outfit can look. Whether you were all-white everything or mix neutrals to create a stylish ensemble, you really can’t go wrong with a minimalist outfit. When the weather is hot, though, it can be harder to find options that will keep you cool without looking like you’re wearing the exact same thing every day. (Maybe true minimalists don’t care about this, but I’m weak, I guess.) I wanted a full arsenal of minimalist outfit ideas to try this summer. So, I went out a found it.

Below are 33 different minimalist summer outfit ideas sure to inspire you to keep things simple this season—without sacrificing any style. And, if you’re feeling like spicing things up, most of these ensembles can be easily maximized with some bright and fun summer accessories. Consider this your baseline for all things summer outfits.

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Outfit Ideas Perfect for Every Summer Adventure

Pinterest.

1. White Tank + Neutral Midi Skirt

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Outfit Ideas Perfect for Every Summer Adventure

The Pleb Life.

2. Neutral Tee + Black Overalls

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Outfit Ideas Perfect for Every Summer Adventure

Fashion Jackson.

3. White Shirtdress + Neutral Bag

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Outfit Ideas Perfect for Every Summer Adventure

The Girl From Panama.

4. White Crop Top + White Flare Jeans

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Outfit Ideas Perfect for Every Summer Adventure

Pinterest/Buzzfeed.

5. White Shirtdress + Black Slide Sandals

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Outfit Ideas Perfect for Every Summer Adventure

MODE.

6. Black Tee + Black Shorts + Neutral Mule

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Outfit Ideas Perfect for Every Summer Adventure

Hackwith Design House.

7. Gray Tunic + Jeans

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Outfit Ideas Perfect for Every Summer Adventure

The Pleb Life.

8. White Tank + Black Pants + Black Hat

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Outfit Ideas Perfect for Every Summer Adventure

Free Home Ideas.

9. Black Tank + White Shorts

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Outfit Ideas Perfect for Every Summer Adventure

My Chic Obsession.

10. Black Tank + Button-Front Cream Pants

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Outfit Ideas Perfect for Every Summer Adventure

Cover Story NYC.

11. Cream Blouse + Flow-y Black Pants + White Sneakers

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Outfit Ideas Perfect for Every Summer Adventure

Em Street Style.

12. Black V-Neck Top + Cream Pants

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Outfit Ideas Perfect for Every Summer Adventure

The Pleb Life.

13. Unstructured White Top + Cropped Black Pants

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Outfit Ideas Perfect for Every Summer Adventure

The Every Girl.

14. White Midi Shirtdress + Black Mules

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Outfit Ideas Perfect for Every Summer Adventure

Free Home Ideas.

15. Oversized White Top + Black Pants + Black Slide Sandals

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Outfit Ideas Perfect for Every Summer Adventure

Pinterest/Who What Wear.

16. White Tee + Cropped Black Pants

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Outfit Ideas Perfect for Every Summer Adventure

Findlay Co.

17. Black Jumpsuit + Black Bag + Black Heels

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Outfit Ideas Perfect for Every Summer Adventure

Free Home Ideas.

18. White Tank + Black Midaxi Skirt

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Outfit Ideas Perfect for Every Summer Adventure

The Pleb Life.

19. Black Tee + Black Pants + Dainty Jewelry

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Outfit Ideas Perfect for Every Summer Adventure

Steal the Look.

20. Gray Tank + Gray Pants + Neutral Shoe

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Outfit Ideas Perfect for Every Summer Adventure

Be Daze Live.

21. White Tank + Black Wide-Leg Pants + Straw Bag

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Outfit Ideas Perfect for Every Summer Adventure

Pinterest.

22. White Tee + White Shorts + Black Lace-Up Sandals

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Outfit Ideas Perfect for Every Summer Adventure

Style Female.

23. Black Tee + Black Joggers + Black Sandals

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Outfit Ideas Perfect for Every Summer Adventure

Pinterest/Who What Wear.

24. Navy Jumpsuit + Long White Blazer

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Outfit Ideas Perfect for Every Summer Adventure

Stylebee.

25. Plain White Tee + Light Denim + Black Mules

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Outfit Ideas Perfect for Every Summer Adventure

Season Outfit Fashion.

26. Black Midi Dress + White Sneakers + Straw Bag

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Outfit Ideas Perfect for Every Summer Adventure

Pinterest.

27. Cropped Black Tank + Khaki Wide-Leg Pants

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Outfit Ideas Perfect for Every Summer Adventure

Pinterest.

28. White Buttondown Top + Black Maxi Skirt

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Outfit Ideas Perfect for Every Summer Adventure

Pinterest.

29. White Blouse + White Linen Pants + Straw Bag

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Outfit Ideas Perfect for Every Summer Adventure

Be Daze Live.

30. Black Cami + White Midi Skirt

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Outfit Ideas Perfect for Every Summer Adventure

Lovika.

31. Chambray Blouse + White Flare Jeans

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Outfit Ideas Perfect for Every Summer Adventure

Early Sunday Mornings.

32. White Tee + Khaki Trousers + Black Sandals

STYLECASTER | Minimalist Outfit Ideas Perfect for Every Summer Adventure

Pinterest/Who What Wear.

33. White Buttondown + Cream Flare Pants

Tags:
share