10 Minimalist Outfit Ideas To Make The Most Of Your Fall Wardrobe Essentials

If we were to take apart our fall wardrobes and organize the pieces by category (tops, pants, skirts, sweaters, dresses), odds are, many of us would have several items in common. Articles of clothing like black jeans, cropped sweaters and white button-downs likely exist in each of our closets—and lend to some seriously good minimalist fall outfit ideas. When it comes to minimalist aesthetics and capsule wardrobes, you have to learn how to create multiple ensembles with a collection of basic pieces. Thankfully, it’s not nearly as difficult when most of those items already live in your closet.

Taking items like a white ribbed tee, long neutral skirt, black leather pants and white sneakers and pairing each with different pieces to create easy, minimalist fall outfits just takes a little practice. If you’re unsure about where to start, I definitely get it. Minimalism is definitely a concept I understand in theory, but have trouble with in practice. I constantly fear that I’ll get bored with minimalist looks or will end up ignoring other pieces in my closet that don’t exactly fit the aesthetic. However, I’ve learned that you can’t deny how sleek a simple, minimalist outfit can often look. Whether you wear all-black everything or mix neutrals to create a stylish ensemble, you really can’t go wrong with a minimalist ensemble.

When the weather is cool, pairing these neutral wardrobe essentials likely already in your closet gets easier, thanks to the ability to layer and all the incredible neutral hues that autumn brings. But because I often struggle with what pieces to put together, I decided to take the time to create a full arsenal of minimalist outfit ideas to try this fall. Below, you’ll find 10 easy and minimalist outfits for autumn. Each contains pieces you probably already have floating around in your closet—but if not, all of the outfit ideas are shoppable. (You’re welcome!) Mix and match as you please, and add in statement accessories when you want to spice things up. Just because minimalist is, at its core, simple, doesn’t mean you can’t have fun with it this season.

1. White Fuzzy Sweater + Black Denim

There’s nothing quite as cozy as a fuzzy white sweater, and it’s one of those pieces that goes with just about anything. We’re particularly fond of keeping it simple (obviously) and pairing a fuzzy white sweater with classic black jeans for fall. You can add some black booties or a statement sneaker if you want to amp the ensemble up a bit. One thing’s for sure, though: A fuzzy white sweater and black denim are the perfect fall outfit base.

2. Leather Jacket + Bias-Cut Slip Dress

Ah, the bias-cut slip dress. It’s a ’90s staple that’s come back to trend once again—and it makes for a ridiculously easy minimalist ‘fit. If you’re looking for an easy and elevated night out look for the fall, pair a black slip dress with a leather (or faux leather!) moto jacket. We can’t help but love the contrast between the feminine slip dress and edgy black moto jacket, which creates the ultimate cool nighttime vibe.

3. White Ribbed Tee + Bell Bottom Cords

One of the most quintessential fall fabrics is corduroy—and it continues to get cuter each year. If you’ve got the image of third grade you wearing straight-leg corduroy pants stuck in your head, allow us to introduce you to some trendy bell bottom corduroys. These flared-leg pants look so good paired with a simple white ribbed tee for a minimalist look you’ll want to put on repeat.

4. Cropped Sweater + Long Skirt

We love an adorable cropped cardigan for the summer, but it transitions so well into fall, too. If you’ve got a neutral cropped sweater hanging in your closet, try pairing it with a longer skirt this autumn. You can go for a solid skirt, sure, but adding a fun neutral print—like this gingham midi skirt from Who What Wear—into the mix can spice things up a bit (while still keeping your look minimalist).

5. White Button Down + Light-Wash Ripped Denim

There’s nothing that works so well for myriad outfits—no matter the season—like a white button down. And for fall, one of the easiest (and cutest) minimalist looks you can wear is simply an oversized white button down paired with some light-wash ripped denim. Whether you do a Queer Eye-approved French tuck or leave the shirt hanging, this simple ensemble is truly a minimalist winner. Plus, you can always add some fun statement accessories if you want to kick things up a notch.

6. Babydoll Dress + Knee-High Boots

The babydoll dress trend is back, folks, and there are so many fun ways to wear it this fall. For those looking to keep things cute, cozy and minimalist, try pairing a simple black babydoll dress with some cool knee-high boots. In fact, pairing any of your favorite mini dresses (and especially the babydoll) with some black knee-high boots is the perfect way to transition them all into fall. We love a seasonal wardrobe hack!

7. Blazer + Straight-Leg Denim

For a minimalist business casual look this fall, you can’t go wrong with pairing your favorite straight-leg jeans with a cool black blazer. Frankly, outfits that include a pair of jeans and a chic blazer almost always look good, so keeping it simple with some mid-wash denim and a black blazer for autumn is a no-brainer. Add some heeled booties or chunky sneakers to top it off, and you’re good to go all season long.

8. Jumpsuit + Wide-Brim Hat

Nothing is quite as versatile as the jumpsuit, which is why it’s a must-have fall wardrobe essential. And while jumpsuits come in all styles, colors and patterns, we’re partial to a dark denim jumpsuit for autumn. Then, in order to complete the look, you can just top it off with a wide-brim hat (one of the hat trends for fall this year) and some simple black heels. Voila!

9. Fitted Cardigan + Leather Pants

Fall is honestly the perfect time to wear leather and faux leather pieces, and—aside from the classic moto jacket—nothing works quite so well as black leather pants. When the temperatures cool down, wearing a pair of black leather pants with a neutral fitted cardigan is such an easy way to achieve an effortlessly chic look. If you want to elevate the ensemble a bit, too, you can add some heels and statement earrings. Before you know it, you’ll be sporting this look every weekend.

10. Suiting Co-ords + Sneakers

Of course, one of the coolest way to not only dress minimally but stay trendy AF this fall is by wearing a suiting co-ord set. Yes, trousers and blazers are great on their own, paired with other fall wardrobe staples, but together they create the ultimate autumnal look—and we’re definitely here for it. This season, try a checked suit paired with classic chunky white sneakers. You won’t regret it.

