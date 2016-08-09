StyleCaster
36 Ways to Decorate Your Living Room Like a Complete Minimalist

Even true minimalists will appreciate that it’s not easy to exercise restraint when decorating a living room. Some might assume that just picking a neutral-colored couch and simple furnishings is all you need to do, but there’s a difference between a less-is-more approach to design and an apartment that just looks sparse and cold.

So we’ve gathered a little inspiration: 36 chic living rooms that master the art of minimalism and will provide a little direction for your own home-decor goals. Keep clicking!

1 of 36

Photo: Kathy Kuo Home

Photo: Blog Milk

Photo: instagram / @talisa_sutton
Photo: instagram / @talisa_sutton

Photo: Smart Furniture

Photo: Createcph

Photo: Dezeen

Photo: Blog Milk

Photo: Deas Og Mia

Photo: Createcph

Photo: The Little Design Corner

Photo: Blog Milk

Photo: instagram / @talisa_sutton

Photo: Kathy Kuo Home

Photo: Createcph

Photo: Createcph

Photo: Createcph

Photo: instagram / @amerrymishap

Photo: Blog Milk

Photo: instagram / @amerrymishap
Photo: instagram / @talisa_sutton

Photo: Stylizmo

Photo: instagram / @amerrymishap

Photo: Blog Milk

Photo: instagram / @amerrymishap
Photo: instagram / @talisa_sutton
Photo: instagram / @talisa_sutton
Photo: instagram / @talisa_sutton

Photo: Deas Og Mia

Photo: instagram / @talisa_sutton
Photo: instagram / @talisa_sutton

Photo: By Kiki

Photo: Stylizmo

Photo: instagram / @talisa_sutton
Photo: instagram / @talisa_sutton
Photo: instagram / @airbnb

