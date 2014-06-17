13 Elegantly Minimalist Instagram Accounts to Follow

They say it’s the simple things in life that mean the most, and we’re starting to understand how true of a statement that really is—even when it comes to Instagram, a place so typically filled with labels, outfits, naked boobs, and other over-the-top iconography that it’s hard to remember why you love it so much.
That’s not to say we don’t enjoy looking at bloggers, our friends’ vacation pics, and Rihanna’s naked ass (yeah, we kinda miss it), but sometimes we need a break. After all, there’s something weirdly enticing about a bright popsicle held by a hand with bright-red nails, or a selection of pencils laid out in a line—you know what we’re talking about.
With Instagram photos that skew more minimalist and to-the-point, your followers can breeze through, see beautiful images, and appreciate your creative eye—a win-win-win!
In order to inspire you to simplify your Instagram, we’ve gathered 13 of our favorite minimalist accounts for you to follow!
Instagram/sihamhamdan
Siham is a 27-year old graphic designer and a blogger at Noirette Diary, a beauty, lifestyle and DIY blog. Her Instagram is filled with simple, modern takes on beauty, self-love and food.
Instagram/oraclefoxblog
Amanda Shadforth is the creative mind behind this simple Instagram account. She's a creative director, photographer, stylist, and host. Shadforth also runs the blog Oracle Fox, a fashion forecasting blog. Through Amanda's Instagram account, you'll get to follow all her exciting yet simple moments through images.
Instagram/ldcreativeshop
LD Creative Shop's Instagram is run by Laura Drayton, a printables designer, blogger, grad student, baker, & traveler. This Michigan native shares behind the scenes photos of what it's like to be a printables designer. Her blog is filled with pretty pastels, lots of confetti and color all while keeping it simple.
Instagram/noellekramer
Noelle Kramer, a twenty-something Pennsylvania girl currently living in Pittsburgh, runs the Instagram account, noellekramer. This blogger features tons of #fromwhereistand photos where you'll get a look at all her fabulous shes as well as a ton of beauty posts for her audience to see all the latest and greated in beauty—all in a simple, modern and eye-pleasing manner.
Instagram/sa_belle_vie
From first glance at this Instagram account, you'll know that it's run by a florist. Her feed is filled with amazingly put together and photographed flower arrangements, great food and lots of nail polish. What more could a girl ask for?
Instagram/labelingenue
Beauty blogger at Label Ingénue and Bela Ruche, Marine Montironi, is the photographer behind this lovely Instagram account. She's also the social media girl at We Are Social. Her feed is filled with tons of beautifully laid out beauty finds and luxurious looking food. And there's tons of her photos featuring her adorable cat and we just can't get enough.
Instagram/ashleybrookedesigns
Ashley Brooke is the owner of stationery and household items brand, Ashley Brooke Designs. This creative's work is seem all over the internet from Etsy to Pinterest and also on Instagram. She'll show some of her most adorable designs as well as a behind the scenes on her beautiful life. Her Instagram will add an instant pop of color onto your Insta feed that we think you'll love.
Instagram/thisisglamorous
Roséline Lohr, the founding Editor-in-Chief at This Is Glamorous runs this visually pleasing Instagram account. She'll show you the luxurious things in life from Chanel to the latest issue of Vogue all laid out in a simple way that you'll immediately want to take inspiration from.
Instagram/stephanyayinda
This particular Instagram user really gets the idea of "a little goes a long way". This beauty fanatic goes the extra mile to share with her audience some of the coolest beauty products out there from Chanel nail polish to luxurious perfumes and gold watches.
Instagram/hellofrankie_stationery
If you love staionery and puppies, this may be the best Instagram account to hit your newsfeed. This soon-to-launch stationery brand shares some of their daily moments from spending time with their adorable pup to designing some of their newest products. Hello Frankie Stationery's Instagram account is beautifully laid out and incorporates just enough color and pattern to make things exciting.
Instagram/shotfromthestreet
Shot from the Street's Instagram account, run by Lizzy Hadfield, is one to look out for. This fashion blogger's Instafeed gives us all the photos we need of fashion, shoes, cats and tea and I mean, what more is there to really want?
Instagram/thetiffanypratt
Tiffany Pratt, who runs tihs particular Instagram account, is a fanatic for all things neon, sparkly and creative. This craft lady shares her day-to-day moments on Instagram in a hugely creative way. She turns a hectic crafty scene into a beautiful Instagram photo that is simple and lovely.
Instagram/shopcfb
The brains behind this gorgeous Instagram account is, Tessa Maccormac the blogger and designer at Cake For Breakfast. This Instagram feed is too pretty for words. Filled with simple, light colors and all things fashion, stationery and beauty–you'll simply love this feed.