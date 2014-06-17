13 Elegantly Minimalist Instagram Accounts to Follow

They say it’s the simple things in life that mean the most, and we’re starting to understand how true of a statement that really is—even when it comes to Instagram, a place so typically filled with labels, outfits, naked boobs, and other over-the-top iconography that it’s hard to remember why you love it so much.

That’s not to say we don’t enjoy looking at bloggers, our friends’ vacation pics, and Rihanna’s naked ass (yeah, we kinda miss it), but sometimes we need a break. After all, there’s something weirdly enticing about a bright popsicle held by a hand with bright-red nails, or a selection of pencils laid out in a line—you know what we’re talking about.

With Instagram photos that skew more minimalist and to-the-point, your followers can breeze through, see beautiful images, and appreciate your creative eye—a win-win-win!

In order to inspire you to simplify your Instagram, we’ve gathered 13 of our favorite minimalist accounts for you to follow!