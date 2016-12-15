50 Gorgeous Home Decor Ideas For Minimalists

Boho-chic interiors have had their moment — and there’s no denying the style is fun — but there’s really nothing better than sleek, minimalist decor to add a some class to your space. If you’ve been feeling a little overwhelmed by your current home configuration, you might be ready to bring your interior back to basics and let the philosophy “less is more” ring through each room.
Whether you’re a style-savvy design nut who has minimalist decor down pat, or you’re new to the idea and just want to dabble in de-cluttering your home, keep clicking for inspirational new ideas for your next project.