20 Home Accents That Any Minimalist Will Love

20 Home Accents That Any Minimalist Will Love

Kristen Bousquet
20 Home Accents That Any Minimalist Will Love
For those of you who found comfort in minimalism this past year—whether it was jewelry, clothing or tattoos—we’re sure that simplifying your home decor is at the top of your to-do list for this year. Sometimes paring things down considerably can be just the change you need in the new year—especially when it comes to home decor.

Contrary to popular beliefs, decorating with simple, minimalistic home accents isn’t always boring. There are some seriously unique and interesting pieces that you can decorate your home with that will simplify your space as well as make it look more interesting.

To give you an idea of the pieces we have in mind for the minimalistic soul’s home, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites on the web now. Click through the slideshow to check them out!

Jo Hammerborg Vintage Lento Desk Lamp; $690.56 at etsy.com

Copper Wire Storage Basket; $19.95 at cb2.com

D.L. & Co. Large Brass Skull, $190; at D.L. & Co

Printable Calendar 2015; $10 at etsy.com

Nate Berkus Decorative Pyramid; $9.99 at target.com

Tickled Teal Hello Mug; $14.90 at forever21.com

Kelly Wearstler Graphic Pillow; $295 at farfetch.com

Kate Spade Saturday Wall Art - Zigzag Tile II; $129 at westelm.com

Kate Spade New York Why Hello There Frame; $65 at nordstrom.com

Wireless Wood Speaker; $349+ at etsy.com

Yellow Mustard Minimalistic Modern Clock; $40 at etsy.com

Kate Spade Journal; $24 at nordstrom.com

Pyramid Display Box; $45 at etsy.com

Kate Spade New York Daisy Place Keepsake Box; $40 at nordstrom.com

Life Is Short, Buy The Shoes Print; $14 at etsy.com

Kate Spade New York Garden Drive Square Jewelry Box; $40 at nordstrom.com

The Miami: Solid Walnut Coffee Table; $549 at etsy.com

Crocodile Candle with Crystals, $75; at D.L. & Co

Boston Terrier Throw Pillow; $20 at society6.com

Kate Spade New York Grace Avenue Ring Holder; $40 at nordstrom.com

Koldby Cowhide Rug; $199 at ikea.com

