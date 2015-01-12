20 Home Accents That Any Minimalist Will Love

For those of you who found comfort in minimalism this past year—whether it was jewelry, clothing or tattoos—we’re sure that simplifying your home decor is at the top of your to-do list for this year. Sometimes paring things down considerably can be just the change you need in the new year—especially when it comes to home decor.

Contrary to popular beliefs, decorating with simple, minimalistic home accents isn’t always boring. There are some seriously unique and interesting pieces that you can decorate your home with that will simplify your space as well as make it look more interesting.

To give you an idea of the pieces we have in mind for the minimalistic soul’s home, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites on the web now. Click through the slideshow to check them out!