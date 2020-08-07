9 Minimalist Fashion Trends That Are Timelessly Chic

Scroll To See More Images

Whether or not you identify as a true minimalist dresser, there are so many minimalist fashion trends that work as bases for any wardrobe—even maximalist ones (!). Lovers of statement ensembles and minimalist looks alike can consider these trends the pieces you should definitely have in your closet. After all, most swoon-worthy outfit start with a simple article of clothing that can be worn many ways. That’s exactly what these minimalist trends do—help you create the ensembles of your dreams. So let’s get a little inspiration, shall we?

Of course we can take clues from runways and retailers, but some of the best minimalist outfit inspo comes from street style mavens. So often these fashionistas wear majorly maximalist ensembles, but in the mix, there are always plenty of minimalist looks, too. From cool monochrome outfits to structured silhouettes that’ll have you doing a double-take, there’s no shortage of minimalist perfection within street style.

The best part, though? (Other than all the incredible outfit inspiration in general, obviously.) These minimalist outfits easily last from season to season. You can keep your wardrobe timeless and chic through the years, just adding trendy pieces here and there to spice things up. Having a base wardrobe—or even a capsule wardrobe, if that’s your vibe—allows you to save cash and then treat yourself to trendy pieces that won’t necessarily work in a couple seasons. If the main pieces of your outfit is already bought and paid for—and not going out of style any time soon—you can just change up accessories and other fun items as they trend.

So if you’re ready to start putting together the ultimate minimalist wardrobe, keep reading below. You’ll find nine different minimalist fashion trends ready to change your world. You might even have some of these items in your closet already—but if not, we’ve got ways to shop each look. (You’re welcome.) No go forth and create the minimalist clothing collection of your dreams.

1. Monochrome ‘Fits

Perhaps the most quintessential way to achieve a minimalist look is with a monochrome outfit. You could go for all-neutral (white, black, browns) or opt for a monochrome ensemble in a more colorful hue. The choice is yours, but no matter how you rock it, you’re sure to look chic AF.

A classic black tee can also work in an all-black monochrome ensemble, but this elbow sleeve cami top is a fun and elevated twist on a classic.

2. Clean Lines

One of the reasons minimalist outfits look so freakin’ cool is because there’s often an attention to detail—especially when it comes to clean lines. You can achieve this with dresses that fall straight down (Slip dresses are a personal fave.) or any other neutral pieces that create sleek lines when worn.

The Beatrice Maxi Dress from Free People is a silky dream of a gown. For a more formal minimalist look, this beauty is your best bet.

3. Dainty Jewelry

Yes, statement jewelry is fun to wear, but dainty jewelry is a timeless, minimalist must-have. You could go for some simple gold hoops or a dainty silver necklace—whatever floats your boat. Just keep things classic and cool, and you’ll have jewelry that goes with just about any outfit.

If you don’t have a lot of dainty jewelry already, opt for the Gorjana Capri Layered Necklace. Paired with just about anything in your wardrobe, it’s sure to look amazing.

4. Barely-There Sandals

Rather than wearing chunky boots, for a super minimalist look, try some barely-there sandals. It’s the closest thing to wearing no shoes at all. The eye will be drawn to your entire outfit and not just your shoes. That way, the rest of your ensemble can shine.

A clear strap sandal is a fun way to really get the barely-there look. You can always go for a brown or black hue, too, but these Villa Rouge Dax Slides are definitely the most minimalist.

5. Perfect White Shirt

Whether it’s a plain white tee, white button down or even a popover, every minimalist wardrobe should have a few white shirts. The white shirt goes with anything, and works as the base of any minimalist ensemble. You can keep things neutral with an all-white ‘fit or throw in some color for a trendy pop.

Looking for the perfect oversized white button down shirt? This ADAY piece is a timeless classic you definitely need in your wardrobe.

6. Boilersuits

Boilersuits and jumpsuits in neutral hues are such an easy way to achieve a minimalist look. After all, it’s only one piece of clothing—so you don’t have to match items or worry about finding both a top and pants that work well together. Just throw on a boilersuit or jumpsuit and go!

Ooh, hello faux leather. Try something new while still staying minimalist and opt for a faux leather jumpsuit this season. It works for all seasons, but we’re particularly loving it for fall.

7. Structured Silhouettes

Along with clean lines, a minimalist wardrobe can also feature structured silhouettes. Think blazers that have sharp shoulders and pieces that just feel more structured than a loose-fitting sweater. If an article of clothing makes you feel like a boss, odds are it’s got some great structure in it.

A pattern can still be minimalist! Try a plaid blazer in neutral hues for an all-season outerwear look that’ll spice up any minimalist outfit.

8. Timeless Accessories

Sure, we all love to splurge on trendy accessories, but you can’t beat a minimalist and timeless bag to carry you from season to season. Pick something in a neutral color you wear most often—black, white or any shade of brown—and watch as it magically works with all your favorite outfits.

This faux leather tote is the perfect classic bag to have on hand. It’s big enough to hold your laptop and all the essentials, but cute enough that you’ll want to carry it everywhere.

9. Classic Jackets

A classic jacket can be anything from a timeless trench, simple denim or black leather jacket—anything that works year after year and never goes out of style. Keep a few of these on hand, so when the temperatures drop, you can switch them out with ease.

If you don’t have a faux leather jacket in your wardrobe, now is your chance. Snag this GUESS beauty, and get ready to add a little edge to all of your favorite minimalist looks.