50 Minimalist Outfits to Inspire Your Own Sleek Look

Kristen Bousquet
by
Photo: Bon Au Petite

“Less is more” may be a cliché, but it’s a cliché for a reason: when sleek, simple minimalist style is done right, it can make more of an impact than even the loudest of outfits. In the spring and summer, that can mean a great pair of jeans, a white T-shirt, and your favorite slides. In cooler temps, a stunning look is a camel coat, an oversized sweater, and some wear-everywhere black Chelsea boots.

Keeping things clean and streamlined can be just as fun as experimenting with color and piling on the prints. Plus, a wardrobe fully stocked with pieces that go together seamlessly makes for much easier mornings and can save you a ton of cash.

For proof that minimalist style need never be boring, we’ve gathered some of our favorite outfits from style bloggers and put them all in one place.

A version of this article was originally published in December 2016.

Photo: Harper and Harley

Photo: The Fashion Medley

Photo: Jay Miranda

Photo: Tsangtastic

Photo: Modern Legacy

Photo: Song of Style

Photo: Megan Adelaide 

Photo: Gabi Fresh

Photo: Modern Legacy

Photo: Fashion Vibe

Photo: Fashion Enth

Photo: Lucitisima

Photo: Calivintage

Photo: The August Diaries

Photo: Cuillère à Absinthe

Photo: Fake Leather

Photo: Emmi Snicker

Photo: Not Your Standard

Photo: Sylvie Mus

Photo: Vienna Wedekind

Photo: Figtny

Photo: Bad Blogger

Photo: Always Judging 

Photo: Andriasdose

Photo: Bisous Natasha

Photo: Kenzas

Photo: Mija

Photo: Jenny Mustard

Photo: Tsangtastic

Photo: Andy Heart

Photo: Figtny

Photo: Amlul

Photo: Cher My Closet

Photo: Andy Heart

Photo: Decades of Shades

Photo: Happily Grey

Photo: Not Your Standard

Photo: Bon Au Petite

Photo: Petite and Bold

Photo: Ohh Couture

Photo: Peony Lim

Photo: 5 Inch and Up

Photo: Cuillère à Absinthe

Photo: Shot from the Street

Photo: Symphony of Silk

Photo: Always Judging

Photo: Shot From the Street

Photo: Song of Style

Photo: All Things Lovely

