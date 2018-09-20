50 Minimalist Outfits to Inspire Your Own Sleek Look

“Less is more” may be a cliché, but it’s a cliché for a reason: when sleek, simple minimalist style is done right, it can make more of an impact than even the loudest of outfits. In the spring and summer, that can mean a great pair of jeans, a white T-shirt, and your favorite slides. In cooler temps, a stunning look is a camel coat, an oversized sweater, and some wear-everywhere black Chelsea boots.
Keeping things clean and streamlined can be just as fun as experimenting with color and piling on the prints. Plus, a wardrobe fully stocked with pieces that go together seamlessly makes for much easier mornings and can save you a ton of cash.
For proof that minimalist style need never be boring, we’ve gathered some of our favorite outfits from style bloggers and put them all in one place.
A version of this article was originally published in December 2016.