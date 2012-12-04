Want: A Minimalist Black Turtleneck With Chic Lasercut Sleeves (For Under $50!)

What: This super-fitted black turtleneck with cool lasercut sleeves

Why: For lots of us, holiday dressing doesn’t exactly translate to piling on the sequins or showing extra skin, but rather holding true to our personal style while making a few festive tweaks. That’s why we’re loving this Free People tight turtleneck’s amazing detailed sleeves but basic body.

How: We’re all about the idea of letting the cool sleeves speak for themselves, so we’d keep the rest of the getup relatively minimalist: Cropped black trousers and a fierce pair of pointed heels (more on those here!), or for a slightly dressier and more romantic take, pair it up with a flowing floor-length skirt for some serious holiday glamour.

Bonus! There’s a pleasant surprise at the back in the form of a small keycole cutout right below the neck.

Ribbed Lace Turtleneck, $48; at Free People