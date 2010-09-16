Minimal, 90s And White For Spring: Channeling Carolyn Bessette

It seems maybe disingenuous to post a sleek, white minimal trend when the granddaddy of them all, Calvin Klein, has yet to show for Spring but when a look infiltrates so many runways in one season so far it must be called out.

Whether in crisp suiting, long dresses, semi sheer or belted, designers want you to take your whites without the embellishment, french dots, sequins or embroidery.

It’s not about a gypsy dress or anything even hinting at bridal, according to the likes of Altuzarra, Wang, Prabal Gurung, Reed Krakoff and many more it’s a thoroughly modern take on white that calls Carolyn Bessette, that legend of ’90s minimal cool, to mind.