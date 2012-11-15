A Mini Version Of The Chanel Hula-Hoop Bag Will Go On Sale For $2,400 This Spring

It was arguably the most buzzed-about, if impractical, item on Spring 2013 runways, but it seems that Chanel hula-hoop bag will actually be put into production this spring. It should be noted that the gigantic-sized version—which Karl Lagerfeld claimed was for a jaunt to the beach—won’t be recreated, as Chanel has wisely opted to produce the shrunken 24-centimeter-wide model, which also graced the runway, reported Vogue UK. As you might expect, the buzzy bag is set to come with a very hefty price tag of $2,400 (that’s $100 per centimeter, people!).

While serious fashion fans were left wondering how they might acquire the sure-to-be status bag, it’s also been the punchline of a few jokes: Anderson Cooper gave Alexa Chung a homemade version during her appearance on his talk show last month.

Following the Chanel runway show in Paris, during which the outsized version of the bag debuted, the label’s mastermind Karl Lagerfeld detailed how, exactly, the bag can be used: “You need space for the beach towel and then you can put it into the sand and hang things on it.” Makes total sense, right? We’re assuming the smaller version won’t hold a beach towel, so maybe it’ll be better suited for other summer activities, like acting as a rack to dry off wet bathing suits, or possibly even doubling as a chic necklace for seasonal barbecues.