13 Mini Skirts For Every Mood—& Outfit—You Can Think Of

It’s getting warmer outside, and in my fashion-obsessed mind, this means but one thing: miniskirt szn is almost upon us. While a mini looks great with tights and OTK boots in the winter, there’s nothing quite so freeing as baring your freshly-self-tanned legs in a new mini skirt, and trends be damned, no amount of gorgeous midi skirts will ever make me stop appreciating the OG going-out bottom of choice. For this reason, I’m buying a ton of mini skirts from Zara with absolutely zero regrets.

In my eyes, mini skirts are an all-occasion piece. Yes, they have a rep for being a lil’ ~scandalous~, but I’ve made minis office-appropriate in the past, and I’ll be damned if I don’t do it again. A tweed mini with a crisp white button down and boyfriend-style blazer? The look practically screams “Per my last email”! That said, I’m all about a floral mini and a crop top for a summertime happy hour—or a graphic tee, denim mini skirt and booties at brunch, for that matter! A good mini skirt is versatile AF, so if you haven’t leaned in to this wardrobe staple, now’s the time.

As my go-to spot for all impulse buys, of course Zara is a mini skirt gold mine. The retailer’s online shop currently has a mouth-watering array of mini skirts, with details from faux-leather pleats to ruching and ruffles. A lot to love, if you ask me! If you buy one skirt in preparation for spring and summer weather, take my advice and make it a mini. Read on for a few picks you’ll find hard to resist.

1. This Pink Floral Fantasy

This Printed Mini Skirt is in the most perfect shade of pink to compliment the tan I hope to soon have.

2. This Creamy Faux Leather Moment

A Faux Leather Mini Skirt in a lighter leather instead of black is a twist that works well for warm weather.

3. This Classic Jean Skirt

Name a more iconic staple than a Ripped Denim Mini Skirt, I’ll wait.

4. This Retro Polka Dot Vibe

This?? With strappy black heels and a red lip??? The Polka Dot Mini Skirt is an absolute must-have.

5. This Moto-Jacket-Inspired Mini

The Pleated Faux Leather Mini Skirt has all the edge of a leather Moto jacket in skirt form.

6. This Cozy Cable Knit

A Cable Knit Skirt is exactly the kind of thing that makes transitional weather dressing bearable.

7. This Boss Babe Tweed

If this Tweed Mini Skirt came in pink, Elle Woods would be all. over. it.

8. This Ruffled Floral Masterpiece

Am I the only one thinking that the Draped Jacquard Skirt looks like a literal piece of art? That I can wear on my body?? Yes, please.

9. These Utility Vibes

I’m SO very into the drawstring hem and cargo pant-like details on this Mini Skirt With Pockets.

10. This ’70s-Inspired Patchwork

Yes, yes, a thousand times yes. Love the look of the denim scallops on the Patchwork Mini Skirt.

11. This Leather Pleated Flex

This Faux Leather Pleated Skirt looks kind of like the bottom of a goth cheer uniform, and I’m here for it.

12. This Made-For-Vacay Floral

This Floral Print Mini Skirt is absolutely begging to be worn with a chunky sandal and white crop top. Don’t deny it its only wish!

13. This Sleek Satin Number

Oooh, classy lady! I Love the Satin Effect Mini Skirt and all the luxe vibes that come with it.

