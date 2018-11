Fashion videos with models writhing about with thumping house music or sultry Parisian songs are as ubiquitous as maxi skirts on the runway, but TSE took more of a narrative approach for their Fall 2011 video, directed by Douglas Keeve.

It follows a girl who suddenly is left to live “Without Paul.” And Paul was hot and he had good sweaters, as does our protaganist. Honestly, it’s sweet and well worth the watch.