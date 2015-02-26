Prepare to Downsize: Teeny-Tiny Handbags are a Street Style Trend

Flash back to a couple of years ago, and you’ll probably remember that everybody’s designer handbag was bigger than the next. Phillip Lim’s oversized Pashli, YSL’s hefty Cabas, Céline called its infamous style a luggage tote, for crying out loud. Now, it seems the style set has quite literally gone to the other extreme, swapping enormously oversized bags for minuscule styles that’ll barely hold a tampon, a credit card, and your iPhone.

Lots of high-end designers that once championed the outsized purse—Céline and Lim included—are creating mini versions of their most popular styles, and you can see them on the arms of some of the biggest bloggers, fashion insiders and street style stars out there.

To show you just how much of a thing mini handbags can be, we’ve rounded up 20 looks.