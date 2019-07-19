Mini Backpacks So Cute You Won’t Care They’re Too Small to Hold Your Shit

Scroll To See More Images

Everything is coming up miniature in 2019, y’all. Tiny handbags have been a major staple on the runway—and in street style—this year, so it should come as no surprise that mini backpacks are trending as well. I like to think of mini backpacks as the tiny handbag’s younger cousin. They’re typically a little bit more casual than the ~tiny handbag~ and you’re sure to see them more off the runway than on it. Mini backpacks, while definitely not the most practical of bags, still hold more than a tiny handbag, so you might as well get on this mini train. Mini backpacks aren’t going anywhere, and frankly, I’m happy about it.

As someone who actually owns two mini backpacks, I can tell you they work incredibly well as a purse alternative when you know you’re going to be doing a lot of walking or will need your hands free. I’m a frequent visitor of Disneyland, and using mini backpacks to store all my stuff is honestly a life saver. They may look small, but mini backpacks hold a lot more than you’d think. Typically, I can fit my wallet, a small water bottle, baseball hat, chapstick and sunglasses in my mini backpack without trouble. (And there’s the time I managed to fit a pickle in there as well. Snacks on the go, am I right?!)

This is all just to say: You! Need! A! Mini! Backpack! Keep your hands free and your heart full with these cuties. Mini backpacks are adorable, relatively functional (ready for all the amusement parks!) and trendy as hell. Once you get a mini backpack on and realize how much easier life can be, you’ll never go back. All it takes is one backpack to change your life forever. (Too dramatic? Try a mini backpack and then tell me I’m wrong.)

The colors on this backpack give me Donald Duck vibes, but in a good way.

Simply adorable.

This mini backpack is totally chic and sophisticated enough to take anywhere.

An unexpected (but super fun!) color.

Simple enough to go with anything you wear.

I’m loving this sleek suede look.

The Kanken art series backpacks are honestly just so cool.

I mean…this backpack is fluffy. What more do you want?

The beaded backpack you didn’t know you needed.

Woven bags are truly all you need for summer.

A Kate Spade backpack is always a chic accessory.

This mini backpack is definitely big enough to hold all the essentials.

Going clear.

That! Light! Purple!

This backpack can definitely hold more than just cash.

Another unexpected hue, because we like to keep it fun over here.

These Kanken mini backpacks come in so many fun colors.

Get on board with the neon trend this summer.

I’m obsessed with the silhouette of this backpack.

So. Many. Sparkles.

This is honestly the mini backpack of my dreams.

Mustard is a staple.

An animal print backpack? Yes, please.

A classic black backpack is always a good idea.

Major boho vibes.

