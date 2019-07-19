Mini Backpacks So Cute You Won’t Care They’re Too Small to Hold Your Shit

StyleCaster
Everything is coming up miniature in 2019, y’all. Tiny handbags have been a major staple on the runway—and in street style—this year, so it should come as no surprise that mini backpacks are trending as well. I like to think of mini backpacks as the tiny handbag’s younger cousin. They’re typically a little bit more casual than the ~tiny handbag~ and you’re sure to see them more off the runway than on it. Mini backpacks, while definitely not the most practical of bags, still hold more than a tiny handbag, so you might as well get on this mini train. Mini backpacks aren’t going anywhere, and frankly, I’m happy about it.

As someone who actually owns two mini backpacks, I can tell you they work incredibly well as a purse alternative when you know you’re going to be doing a lot of walking or will need your hands free. I’m a frequent visitor of Disneyland, and using mini backpacks to store all my stuff is honestly a life saver. They may look small, but mini backpacks hold a lot more than you’d think. Typically, I can fit my wallet, a small water bottle, baseball hat, chapstick and sunglasses in my mini backpack without trouble. (And there’s the time I managed to fit a pickle in there as well. Snacks on the go, am I right?!)

This is all just to say: You! Need! A! Mini! Backpack! Keep your hands free and your heart full with these cuties. Mini backpacks are adorable, relatively functional (ready for all the amusement parks!) and trendy as hell. Once you get a mini backpack on and realize how much easier life can be, you’ll never go back. All it takes is one backpack to change your life forever. (Too dramatic? Try a mini backpack and then tell me I’m wrong.)

STYLECASTER | Mini Backpacks
Ashley Small White Leather Backpack $195
buy it

The colors on this backpack give me Donald Duck vibes, but in a good way.

STYLECASTER | Mini Backpacks
White Transparent Vinyl Mini Backpack $29.90
buy it

Simply adorable.

STYLECASTER | Mini Backpacks
DESIGN Mini Croc Backpack $35
buy it

This mini backpack is totally chic and sophisticated enough to take anywhere.

STYLECASTER | Mini Backpacks
Faux Leather Mini Backpack $22.90
buy it

An unexpected (but super fun!) color.

STYLECASTER | Mini Backpacks
Josie Mini Backpack $44
buy it

Simple enough to go with anything you wear.

STYLECASTER | Mini Backpacks
DESIGN Suede Mini Backpack $56
buy it

I’m loving this sleek suede look.

STYLECASTER | Mini Backpacks
Fjallraven Kanken Art Series Mini… $80
buy it

The Kanken art series backpacks are honestly just so cool.

STYLECASTER | Mini Backpacks
Maxi Detail Mini Backpack $142.50
buy it

I mean…this backpack is fluffy. What more do you want?

STYLECASTER | Mini Backpacks
San Diego Beaded Backpack $68
buy it

The beaded backpack you didn’t know you needed.

STYLECASTER | Mini Backpacks
Basketweave Mini Backpack $24.90
buy it

Woven bags are truly all you need for summer.

STYLECASTER | Mini Backpacks
Make It Mine Small Maddie $328
buy it

A Kate Spade backpack is always a chic accessory.

STYLECASTER | Mini Backpacks
Tamaron Tan Mini Backpack $64
buy it

This mini backpack is definitely big enough to hold all the essentials.

STYLECASTER | Mini Backpacks
Adidas Originals Clear Mini Backpack $45
buy it

Going clear.

STYLECASTER | Mini Backpacks
Hunter Thistle Mini Nylon Backpack $140
buy it

That! Light! Purple!

STYLECASTER | Mini Backpacks
Mini Cash Backpack $550
buy it

This backpack can definitely hold more than just cash.

STYLECASTER | Mini Backpacks
Steve Madden Gator Backpack $27.03
buy it

Another unexpected hue, because we like to keep it fun over here.

STYLECASTER | Mini Backpacks
Fjallraven Kanken Backpack $80
buy it

These Kanken mini backpacks come in so many fun colors.

STYLECASTER | Mini Backpacks
Mini Mesh Backpack $22.90
buy it

Get on board with the neon trend this summer.

STYLECASTER | Mini Backpacks
Pyramid Dark Orange Leather Backpack $325
buy it

I’m obsessed with the silhouette of this backpack.

STYLECASTER | Mini Backpacks
Vinyl Mini Backpack $29.90
buy it

So. Many. Sparkles.

STYLECASTER | Mini Backpacks
Ashley Small Pink Leather Backpack $195
buy it

This is honestly the mini backpack of my dreams.

STYLECASTER | Mini Backpacks
Sidewalk Stunner Mustard Yellow Backpack $39
buy it

Mustard is a staple.

STYLECASTER | Mini Backpacks
Taylor Leopard Small Backpack $158
buy it

An animal print backpack? Yes, please.

STYLECASTER | Mini Backpacks
Getting Place Mini Backpack $35
buy it

A classic black backpack is always a good idea.

STYLECASTER | Mini Backpacks
Sardinia Studded Backpack $328
buy it

Major boho vibes.

 

