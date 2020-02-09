Mindy Kaling Looks Like Literal Sunshine in Her Yellow Oscars Gown

Scroll To See More Images

While she’s never been nominated for an Academy Award, Mindy Kaling has graced several Oscars red carpets. The actress is always relevant whether or not she’s a nominee at any awards show. Mindy Kaling’s Oscars look 2020 is just another example of how the actress brings her A-game—regardless of recognition by the Academy. In past years, Kaling has donned sequins head-to-toe on the Oscars red carpet, but this year, she opted for something different and went with a pop of color, sunny side up. Wearing a stunning yellow gown, Mindy Kaling has won our hearts once again.

It comes as no surprise that Mindy Kaling shines on the red carpet. The actress consistently posts major outfit inspiration on her Instagram, and we can never get enough. While the one-shoulder yellow gown from Dolce & Gabbana Kaling donned on the Oscars red carpet is much more dramatic than her typical day-to-day style, it still represents the actress’ quirky nature and impeccable taste. The blingy Chopard jewelry was the cherry on top of this sartorial sundae, as well.

Mindy Kaling typically keeps her Oscars accessories simple, but she amped it up a bit for the 2020 Oscars with a major statement necklace, plus glittering earrings and a cocktail ring. Kaling even told Ryan Seacrest she had a special bodyguard accompanying her to ensure the jewels were kept safe throughout the night. Imagine! To ensure said pieces took center stage, Kaling had her hair styled in soft waves worn behind her shoulders. She had to show off the divine pleating on that one-shoulder neckline, too, am I right?

As we mentioned, Mindy Kaling has never been nominated for an Oscar, but she’s attended several times. This year, the actress will be one of the many talented presenters. Although we’d rather she was nominated for her incredible work in Late Night, at least we get to see the actress on stage—and wearing a gorgeous ensemble, no less.