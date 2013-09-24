Mindy Kaling Gives Us a Peek Inside Her L.A. Home

Whether she’s starring on her show The Mindy Project, showing off her new Louboutins via Instagram, or breaking the Hollywood glass ceiling as a TV writer and producer—we love just about everything about Mindy Kaling.

Lucky for us all, she loves showing off her seriously cute L.A. home on Instagram. Eclectic, girly, and comfortable, it looks like the perfect spot to unwind after a tough day at set!

Scroll through, and let us know what you think of Kaling’s decorating skills!

1 of 5 "The dress looks like my house," Mindy Kaling shared on Instagram, posting a selife of a dress that she wore to a pre-Emmy bash recently. A closer look at Kaling's dining room table. We love the mismatched chairs! Kaling, giving us all a peek inside her bedroom. Kaling's guest room. She shared: "If u stay with me at my house, this is what my guest bedroom looks like. 'Insane asylum for adolescent girls' comes to mind." Apparently Kaling also has some pretty stellar gardening skills. She posted: "The Green Thumb Club is doing pretty good. Agapanthus ate it, but the rest are faring well."








