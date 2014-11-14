StyleCaster
Share

Mindy Kaling Created the Best Holiday GIF Cards Ever

What's hot
StyleCaster

Mindy Kaling Created the Best Holiday GIF Cards Ever

by
10 Shares

And the award for best holiday cards ever goes to Farfetch. As part of its new fairy tale-themed campaign, the online retailer enlisted none other than Mindy Kaling to create quippy one-liners for a series of six animated GIFs.

03_RedRidingHood-final

As far as shopping goes, Farfetch is releasing six chapters, each centering around a specific fairy tale. So far, two have gone live—Once Upon a Time and the Enchanted Forest—and each chapter features dreamy designer pieces that jive with the theme.

Check out the rad GIFs below, and head over to Farfetch now to share them on social media and, of course, shop! 

04_Evil-Queen_final

02_Princess-and-Pea_final

01_Cinderella_final

05_Rapunzel-final

06_Sleeping-Beauty_final

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share