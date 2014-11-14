Mindy Kaling Created the Best Holiday GIF Cards Ever

And the award for best holiday cards ever goes to Farfetch. As part of its new fairy tale-themed campaign, the online retailer enlisted none other than Mindy Kaling to create quippy one-liners for a series of six animated GIFs.

As far as shopping goes, Farfetch is releasing six chapters, each centering around a specific fairy tale. So far, two have gone live—Once Upon a Time and the Enchanted Forest—and each chapter features dreamy designer pieces that jive with the theme.

Check out the rad GIFs below, and head over to Farfetch now to share them on social media and, of course, shop!