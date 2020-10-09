Mindy Kaling Just Gave Birth to Her Second Baby After a Top-Secret Pregnancy

Surprise! Mindy Kaling gave birth to baby no. 2. after a secret pregnancy. The Mindy Project alum confirmed the news in an interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Thursday, October 8.

“I’m telling this for the first time, it feels so strange. I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3,” she said. “This is news to a lot of people. It’s true!…His name is Spencer. I forgot the most important part of it.”

As fans know, this isn’t the first time the Office alum has had a secret pregnancy. Kaling welcomed her first child, a daughter named Katherine, via a top-secret pregnancy in December 2017. She has yet to reveal the identity of her children’s father.

In an interview with The New York Times in June 2019, Kaling opened up about why she hasn’t revealed the identity of Katherine’s father. “My feeling is that, until I speak to my daughter about that, I’m not going to talk to anyone else about it,” she said at the time.

The Never Have I Ever creator also talked about becoming a first-time mom in an interview with Sunday’s Today in 2017. “It’s so unknown to me. I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life, and this is one where I’m like, ‘OK, it’s out of my hands,’ which is kind of a fun feeling,” she said.

She continued, “As you know, it’s so easy to criticize parenting until you’re a parent, so one of the nice things about becoming a parent is that I’ll be able to openly criticize other parenting, because I will have a child.”

Kaling went on to talk about how her own mother, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2012, was her inspiration as a parent. “My mom was incredibly fierce and so devoted to us. Just loved us and really wanted us to be happy no matter what we did,” she said. “My career choice was not something that she was familiar with and she was just so supportive of that. And if I could give that to my child, just that open-mindedness, I’d be so happy.”