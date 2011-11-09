Milly’s Next Collection Will Be Primarily Black & White!

When you think of the label Milly, you probably think of the trademarks it has come to be known for: bold prints, mod styles, and most importantly, vivid colors. While chatting with the woman behind Milly, Michelle Smith, last week, I was surprised to learn that we can expect something way different from the designer’s upcoming fall line.

At the launch of theFifty Photographs Collection withThe New York Times and the CFDA on November 2, the gorgeous Smith who curated a series of photos from the NYT archives for the exhibit, eagerly chatted about her love of New York and its influences her designs. “I’ve lived in New York for about seventeen years now,” she said.

“I really love New York, it has such an energy. Bold patterns and color are staples in my collections, and color is an energy. I like to be noticed and to stand out. New York is not for wallflowers.”

However, what she’s currently working hard on for next fashion week will deter from that image. “Lately,the market has been oversaturated with color,” she explained. “So actually, I think it’ll be very exciting to go back to black and white in a bold graphic way, there will be a lot of black and white, with small pops of color.”

I always love the Milly show, and I can’t wait to see it changed up a bit. What do you think? Are you ready for a darker Milly?