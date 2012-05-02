‘Million Dollar Listing’ Star Fredrik Eklund On Dressing To Impress, Real Estate & His Porn Star Past

It’s no secret that I’m kind of obsessed with all of Bravo’s programming. They have completely redefined the reality show (and television in general, for that matter) by taking us into the glamorous, dramatic and occasionally very trashy worlds of the rich and pseudo-famous. One of their latest offerings is Million Dollar Listing New York, the Big Apple version of the original show which filmed real estate brokers in Los Angeles living the high life. As a native New Yorker, this version has been way more enjoyable to me. And that’s not the only reason: the cast is dynamic and insane. The highlight is Swedish powerhouse Fredrik Eklund, whose witty banter and work ethic have made him a fan favorite. The season finale is tonight on Bravo at 10 PM Eastern Standard Time.

I chatted with Fredrik the other day, so why not check out our interesting convo down below.

Spencer Cain: Congratulations on the successful first season! What was the most exciting part of doing the show?

Fredrik Eklund: When I signed on to do the show, I’ve been in real estate for about 9 years and I have a big business in New York as well as in Sweden so I was nervous. I kind of expected the real estate deals would come up first, but my biggest surprise doing the show was the personal things in my life and the different energies, my mom, my dad and my boyfriend — now fiancé, who I actually meet on the season finale! Those things were so weird, having the cameras there, it was so real. The show became a catalyst for the energies in my life. You saw me with my mom, you saw me with my dad. Those conversations and those emotions are things I haven’t had before. That was the biggest surprise. Looking back on this entire season, I’m very very happy that I did. Also, it’s been for business, but I had no idea how much it would help my personal life.

SC: Did you learn anything from doing adult movies that has helped you in your business now? If so, what did you learn?

FK: No, I didn’t learn anything. I mean, it was ten years ago. It was basically a week of my life. It was a very quick thing that I tried. I actually wrote a bestselling book about it in Sweden. I think that comes off on the show — I am who I am because of what I did. My personality is made up of all of the different things I’ve tried and…yeah. I just don’t see any relation between that and real estate at this point.

SC: What are your fashion essentials to make sure clients know you’re professional and serious?

FK: I take real estate very seriously and I do absolutely everything for my clients. I protect my clients, and I hope that comes off in the show. When I work for a seller, I get the highest price. When I work for a buyer, I get the lowest price. A lot of that has to do with presenting yourself well. As a real estate agent, I represent the love someone puts into their home. So if we don’t show up on time and we’re not dressed properly, then we don’t represent that love. I have fun with my clothes as well I think. I don’t like to wear what everybody else is wearing.

SC: How do you set your style apart?

FK: Well, I do mix and match a little bit. You know, if I was wearing a black suit (which is fine), I’ll always have a bright shirt and a knitted tie. Right now for example I’m wearing red corduroy pants and a white shirt and a brown jacket. I like colors. And they film my socks all the time. I never wear the same pair of socks ever. After I empty the dryer, I don’t put them together. I go in and I pick different ones. It’s more fun!

SC: What are your favorite items in your closet?

FK: I have this amazing piece. It’s leather, it looks like rubber, and it’s an Armani. It’s like, a rubber Armani leather jacket! I also love my John Varvatos jacket. It looks like a pony, but I hope it’s not a pony. It’s fur and I love it. I’m also obsessed with my tie collection.

SC: Sometimes, guys have issues dressing appropriately for summer. What’s your summer style?

FK: In the city, I get so hot and steamy, so I’m grateful that I have a car and a driver. It’s one of the main reasons I got them. It’s so nice to get into the air conditioning and just drive. I’m going to Fire Island this summer. I’ll be out there in the Pines. Yeah, I’ll wear shorts. Actually, in the first episode I wore shorts, a shirt and a tie.

SC: What are you looking forward to doing now that the show is wrapped?

FK: Well, we’re engaged. So at some point we have to get married. The producers are making jokes that I should wait for the new season. I’m very proud and happy to be able to do that. And when it comes to the show, I actually genuinely like my cast mates. They’re so crazy and we’re all so different but it’s great.

