Milliner Philip Treacy Designs Shoes for Valentino

This season’s Valentino show gave us all a lot to talk about. The collection strayed away from some of Valentino‘s traditional elements (read: red). The shorter, flirtier dresses are perfect for a new generation of shoppers, young women with a lot of buying power. While it will definitely appeal to a younger customer, the overall mood of the collection was romantic, but slightly somber with smoky greys and shades of rose.

The shoes topped off that look. Black heels with delicate black netting that curved around the foot like a wisp of smoke. The heels actually mark Milliner Philip Treacy‘s first foray into footwear. Based off this amazing first collection, we can’t wait to see more footwear from the famed hatmaker.