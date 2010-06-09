Milliner Ellen Christine Makes Jaunty Hats For The Polo Set

It’s polo season! And on the top of our inner polished girl list is the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic coming up on June 27. What a polished girl needs along with some sturdy wedges is an appropriately fancy jaunty topper. Milliner Ellen Christine is a good go-to (and the official hat outfitter for the Veuve Classic) for statement wide brims and straw cloches. Her Chelsea boutique is filled to the brim (no pun intended) with options for “naked heads” as the hat maker herself likes to call them.

But Christine’s goal extends beyond the annual polo event in a perfect world, everyone in New York and beyond would be sporting something atop their heads, whether made by her brand or not.

So far, it looks like the milliner’s got her work cut out for her. “Nine out of 10 people come into my store and say ‘Oh if I lived in New York I could wear a hat like that,’ and I’m like ‘Alright you walk down the street and stop the next ten dames and ask them why they’re not wearing a hat,'” she chatted.

Hopefully, with her third wholesale collection for Japanese chain retailer Iena in the works, and some upcoming collaborations for Fashion Week, all that might start to change. But for now, we’re gearing up to check out the outrageous toppers ready to make their red carpet appearance at the annual Polo Classic.

All photos courtesy of Ellen Christine Millinery

