The Millie Bobby Brown x Vogue Eyewear Drop Proves Glasses Are A Girl’s Best Friend

Imagine being such a major trendsetter at such a young age! At just 15, Millie Bobby Brown has more talent and poise than I’ll ever hope to muster, not to mention a killer sense of style. While I can’t always pull off ensembles appropriate for a 15-year-old, I can always find great inspo in Brown’s on-point accessorizing, which is why the Millie Bobby Brown x Vogue Eyewear collab has me particularly thrilled. I always manage to justify a new pair of sunnies, but as a contacts-wearer who avoids wearing my reading glasses at all costs, Brown’s seal of approval on a few good pairs could be what it takes for me to start rocking glasses on the reg.

Before I even dive into how good the styles are, I need to talk about Millie’s Rules To Vogue. A clever shade name is always what tempts me to buy yet another nail polish I don’t need, and Brown used a similarly tempting technique when creating her collection. Choose a pair of sunnies that doubles as a positive reminder, thanks to a special mantra to match each pair. Some of these include Love Yourself, Be Kind, Stand Out, Keep It Real, Laugh Out Loud and Chase your Dreams. How sweet! In the name of positive vibes, I MUST have them all.

I love, love, LOVE that Brown included both reading glasses and sunnies in her collection. There’s truly something for everyone, so whether you’re seeking playful, retro ’90s-inspired sunglasses or chic, boss-lady reading frames, it’s safe to say you’ve got options. At $111 apiece, find a few of the top styles below, and shop the entire collection on the Vogue Eyewear site now.

The trendiest frames of them all have to be the VO4165S sunnies, available in a neutral brown gradient with pale gold hardware. I kind of want to wear these to a motorsport race, but also just to flex on Instagram.

I’ve always been a contact lens gal myself, but after seeing how chic the VO4164 frames look on Brown, I might officially be converting to the glasses life, y’all.

A much more mod style, the VO5315S, comes in cherry red, dark tortoise, cornflower blue, and electric green. These shades paired with a retro-inspired, high-waisted bikini? Spring break lewk, sorted.