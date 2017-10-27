‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown Is Unrecognizable with Shoulder-Length Hair

With Halloween a week away, we can practically hear the sound of thousands of “Stranger “Things” super-fans taking electric shavers to their heads to cosplay as the Netflix show’s telekinetic leading lady, Eleven. However, amid the buzzcut whirlwind, Millie Bobby Brown, the actress behind the Eggo-loving preteen, is sporting a haircut so different than her one onscreen, that even the biggest “Stranger Things” fans are doing double takes.

On Thursday, the 13-year-old actress stepped out in Los Angeles for the season two premiere of “Stranger Things,” which debuted today on Netflix. But the show’s return wasn’t the only thing creating buzz last night. On the red carpet, Brown ditched Eleven’s badass buzzcut for a sleek shoulder-length lob. The actress’s chestnut-brown hair, which is usually seen in a grown-out pixie cut at public events, was parted down the middle, with not a flyaway or split end in sight.

The recent Emmy nominee paired her new long hair with a pleather button-up dress, prim white pumps, and a handful of slim rings.

And though Brown looks equally as badass with her new lob, don’t rule out her returning to a shorter hairdo just yet. At the premiere, the actress explained to Glamour the pros of having a shaved head. “It was more fun, and it was easier,” she said.

While we can never disregard the trickery of extensions, Brown’s lob looks like the real deal. Plus, her fresh haircut gives us something to ogle at while we binge season two of “Stranger Things.”