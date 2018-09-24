Millie Bobby Brown Proves She’s a Forgotten Member of the Spice Girls in Retro AF Ensemble

Millie Bobby Brown does a mean Spice Girls impression—and I don’t mean vocally. The actress stepped out in head-to-toe retro duds in what was either an attempt at an incredibly chic outfit, an attempt at an incredibly on-the-money Spice Girls costume or both. (Whatever the attempt was, she definitely succeeded.)

On Sunday, Brown shared few photos of her look with the caption “spice up ur life.” So whether or not the look was a costume, it was definitely Spice Girls-inspired.

Brown’s outfit consisted of an oversized pinstripe blazer (cuffed mid-forearm to look casual-professional, rather than professional-professional), a black T-shirt and high-waisted red sweatpants. She accessorized her look with oversized aviator glasses, a Chanel pendant suspended on a thick gold chain and a handful of gold rings. And she topped things off with space buns—plus, a seriously bold red lip.

The ensemble walks the line of “a lot” without being “too much”—maximalism without venturing into extra territory. Granted, part of that’s because Millie Bobby Brown could make anything look cute, trendy and completely intentional. But part of it’s also because it’s a damn good outfit—perfectly combined, balanced and complemented at every turn.

So if you were looking for an excuse to channel your inner Posh, Sporty, Scary, Ginger and Baby, I’m pretty sure Millie Bobby Brown just gave it to you. And even if you weren’t, it’s never too early to start flagging some Halloween costume inspo (especially when it looks this good).