Millie Bobby Brown’s Birthday Wish Is to Fix the ‘Sexualization’ She’s Faced in the Industry

This Stranger Things star is reminding us why she’s one of our favorite teens in the scene. Millie Bobby Brown’s sexualization comments on her 16th birthday video just go to prove the awareness and poise the young actress maintains, even when it comes to difficult subjects. Her big day wasn’t just for celebration; Millie used her platform to shed some light on the issues she’s faced in the industry thus far, issuing a call to action for “not only this generation but the next.”

“ya girls 16,” she wrote in a caption for her Instagram post. “16 has felt like a long time coming. i feel like change needs to happen for not only this generation but the next. our world needs kindness and support in order for us children to grow and succeed. the last few years haven’t been easy, I’ll admit that.”

Millie, who is seemingly growing up before our very eyes, is no stranger (pun intended) to uncomfortable comments regarding her appearance. Critics of the young star have levied antiquated suggestions that she “act her age” in the past—but that limits every teen you know from having the guts to launch a beauty brand at 15. Millie weighed in on the criticism yet again in her post:

“There are moments i get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me,” she wrote, “but not ever will i be defeated. ill continue doing what i love and spreading the message in order to make change.”

Her caption follows a compilation clip, set to Justin Bieber’s new song “Changes,” of the young star in action undercut by some of the uglier headlines that have followed her.

“I hope this video informs you on the things that go on behind the scenes of the headlines and flashing lights,” she went on. “dont worry I’ll always find a way to smile 😉 leggo 16 ♡.”

Happy Birthday to a young queen.