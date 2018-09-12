BRB, Bookmarking Millie Bobby Brown’s Latest Outfit to Wear All October Long

It might be September, but Millie Bobby Brown is already prepared for Halloween season—at least, that’s what her latest Instagram seems to indicate.

On Tuesday, the Stranger Things actress stepped out in a short-sleeve denim jumper layered over a bright orange turtleneck and matching orange lace-up boots. The look coordinated perfectly with fellow Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp’s look. (Schnapp, who plays Will in the series, wore a black and orange graphic sweatshirt and tangerine pants.)

Brown’s jumper is a Calvin Klein original—an appropriate choice for the Calvin Klein runway show the actress attended at New York Fashion Week yesterday. (Bargain shoppers can score a similar piece at ASOS for $167.)

In addition to being spectacularly cute, the denim dress offers its wearer (in this case, Brown) a clever opportunity to stay on-trend. See that sky blue patch along the hem? Zoom in, and you might notice it reads, “Calvin Jeans.” I didn’t realize it was possible to embrace logomania in a way that didn’t feel distinctly maximalist, but leave it to Calvin Klein—and Millie Bobby Brown—to find a surprisingly subtle approach to a passing fad.

Though some might say it’s too early to break out the mangos, tangerines and burnt umbers in our closet, we disagree. Orange was one of summer’s favorite colors, and summer’s technically not over yet. We still have a full 10 days before the autumnal equinox, and by that point, it’s basically October already. Why take a weeklong hiatus from anything—let alone one of the most interesting colors 2018 has to offer?

Instead, we’ll be taking a page from Brown’s playbook. Let the shopping spree for bright orange boots and matching orange turtlenecks begin. (What? We need something to wear with that jumper we just added to our shopping cart.)