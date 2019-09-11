Millie Bobby Brown Is Developing A Movie For Netflix & It’s Gonna Be A Tearjerker

It looks like this Stranger Things legend is ready to take her career to new heights. Millie Bobby Brown’s Netflix movie details prove she’s ready to follow in the footsteps of Black-ish star Marsai Martin, who became the youngest executive producer in Hollywood history with her film, Little. Our beloved Eleven has teamed up with her sister, Paige Brown to develop their very own movie for Netflix.

The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that the film is titled, A Time Lost and follows, “a long-standing feud between two Long Island families that comes to a head when one of their teenage daughters is diagnosed with cancer.” Whew! Is someone cutting onions in here? Though there is no casting news yet–but we assume that Millie will be starring in the movie. However, we do know that both Brown sisters will be acting as executive producers on the film.

The sisters released a statement via THR saying,

We are so grateful to Netflix for their confidence in us and this beautiful story, which we have spent years writing and developing. It’s about friendship, family and overcoming obstacles when it feels like the world is pushing you down. It’s been a labor of love, literally.

Though there is no script just yet–we do know that screenwriter Anna Klassen will pen the story (yes to female-led films.) She tweeted her excitement saying, “Millie Bobby Brown asked me to write a movie for her… is probably the coolest sentence I will ever write. I’m so excited to write this film and share a story that is deeply personal to Millie and her family.”

Netflix is also hella hype about keeping one of the biggest breakout talents in house. Lisa Nishimura, the VP of Independent film and Documentary features released a statement saying “Millie is an extraordinary creative talent. We’ve been lucky to have her in our family from the beginning of her career. It is a genuine thrill to witness Millie bring her distinct vision to the screen, now as a writer and producer, alongside her sister on this wonderful film.”

We’ll keep our eyes peel for this sometime around 2021.