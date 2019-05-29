I’m Honestly Crying at How Beautiful Millie Bobby Brown Looked at the ‘Godzilla’ London Premiere

Scroll To See More Images

It’s not difficult to get me in my feelings—I’ve been known to cry at commercials—but I think anyone who’s watched Stranger Things and has a soft spot for Millie Bobby Brown can appreciate the fact that she’s growing up so quickly, and I’m emotional about it! Even if you’re not one to get emotionally attached to celebrities, watching any child star grow up is a heartwarming experience. (TBT to all of America seeing Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen grow up right before our eyes!) And, at the London premiere of Godzilla, Millie Bobby Brown truly showed me just how much of an adult she’s becoming. I feel like a mom, and I’m not OK!

From what I can see through my falling tears (I know I’m being dramatic, thanks. I’m a gemini.), Millie Bobbie Brown walked the red carpet looking like a whole ass adult. She decided to go glam for the Godzilla: King of the Monsters premiere in London in a fantastic Dior gown. Seriously, I’m swooning, crying and writhing with envy all at the same time. Brown looked like a freakin’ princess, and I’m truly in awe. The tulle-covered gown could probably make anyone look grown up, but it was especially beautiful on the 15-year-old Stranger Things actress. Brown did give a little nod to her age, though, with a pink, sequin-covered, heart-shaped purse. It was the perfect accent to her glamorous look.

But, of course, what’s a princess gown without the perfect jewelry to accentuate it? Brown donned simple and beautiful Selim Mouzannar earrings and necklace, which added a little bit of sparkle to her ensemble. The fresh-faced, brown-eyed actress couldn’t have looked more stunning if she tried. Like I said earlier, I’m crying.

Brown, who’s the youngest cast member in the upcoming film Godzilla: King of the Monsters, plays Madison Russell, the 12-year-old daughter of two scientists. While in Stranger Things, Brown acts alongside actors her own age, it will be interesting to see the actress in a cast of mainly adults (and monsters). Brown’s career is just getting started, and I’m already a fan for life.