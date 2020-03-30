This Clue Has Fans Thinking Millie Bobby Brown & Finn Wolfhard Are More Than Friends

Welcome back from the weekend. Now for some breaking news: Are Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard dating?! Noah Schnapp’s Instagram clue has fans wondering if his Stranger Things costars, who play on-screen love interests Mike and Eleven, may be more than friends IRL.

The speculation started on over the weekend when Noah, who plays Will on the Netflix sci-fi series, commented on a meme that asked: “Tag two people that want to hook up with each other to make things awkward.” As you may have guessed by now, Noah tagged both Millie and Mike, which led fans to wonder if there was something up with their relationship. “NOAH I AGREE,” one fan commented. Another wrote, “I wish.”

Neither Millie nor Finn has responded to the rumors, but E! News reports that the two have become extra close in recent months. Millie even vacationed with Finn’s family in the Maldives in November, according to E! News. In July 2019, Millie was asked by E! News about how she and Finn keep their on-screen romance so believable. “It’s relatively easy, I think,” she said at the time. “It’s our jobs. It’s in the scripts and we feel comfortable with each other, we feel trusted, we’re in a safe environment, so it’s relatively easy. I think people hype it up to be awkward, more awkward than it is, but it’s just like your friend, so it’s chill.”

However, as cute as it would be for the actors behind Eleven and Mike to date IRL, it doesn’t seem like that relationship is canon. In January, Millie hinted that she was in a romance with 17-year-old rugby Joseph Robinson after she shared a cozy photo of them on Snapchat together. Before her relationship with Joseph, Millie dated social media star Jacob Sartorius from January to July 2018.

Oh well. At least Eleven and Mike’s relationship is still canon. (Hopefully.)