Millie Bobby Brown May Have a New Boyfriend & Sports Fans Will Def Recognize Him

Alert Gen Z, Millie Bobby Brown and new boyfriend Joseph Robinson may be the first celebrity couple of 2020. The Stranger Things star, 15, sparked romance rumors with Robinson, 17, over the weekend when he posted a PDA photo of them on his Snapchat. The picture showed the Robinson—who is the son of England World Cup rugby player Jason Robinson—with his arms around Brown as she rested her hand on his hand. He captioned the photo, “Ly x,” which stands for “Love you.”

If that wasn’t evidence enough, Robinson also posted a photo of him and the Florence By Mills founder on his Instagram Story, which showed her hand on his leg, according to E! News. Though the two haven’t confirmed or denied their relationship, Robinson and Brown have been spending more and more time with each other in the past few months. E! News reports that they even went to the Maldives with their families in November. The Netflix actress has also supported her rumored beau’s father on her Instagram Story by wearing his ruby jersey and shouting him out.

In December, Robinson signed his first major rugby contract, to which Brown commented, “yessss! ❤️”

Before her romance with Robinson, Brown was linked to Vine singer Jacob Sartorius. The two dated from January to July 2018. The two announced their split on social media. “The decision was Jacob and I was completely mutual,” Brown wrote on her her Instagram Stories at the time. “We are both happy and remaining friends.” Sartorius, 15, echoed the same sentiment in a similar statement on his Instagram.

Who knows whether Brown and Robinson are official official, but regardless, 2020 seems to be an exciting year for the young star. Along with Stranger Things season 4, Brown is also set to star in Godzilla vs. Kong in 2020, the follow-up to 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters. She’ll also take on the role of producer on the upcoming film Enola Holmes, in which she’ll play Sherlock Holmes’ daughter. Very exciting indeed.