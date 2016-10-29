The One Thing Millennials Want More than Money is To Travel, Study Says

You know that cliché about how the job you choose should be the thing you’d want to do if money wasn’t an object? (As if.) Well, new research shows that traveling is something millennials value more than cold, hard cash—meaning more of us should probably be looking for jobs that incorporate seeing the world. 21 percent of people ages 18 to 34 would accept a smaller salary if it meant they were able to travel for work, according to a poll of 1,080 people conducted by Topdeck Travel and YouGov.

The logic might seem flawed, considering that money obviously enables you to travel, but the findings suggest that millennials don’t enjoy all the elements of personal travel. 26 percent of the people polled said they experienced FOMO after getting home from a vacation, feeling that they didn’t get to see or do everything they wanted to. 18 percent said that travel tended to be more stressful than anticipated, and 17 percent said planning was their least favorite part of the trip. (C’mon, guys—coming home is clearly worse.)

The blurred lines between work and personal life are another travel buzzkill for millennials, with one in eight reporting they answered work calls and emails while on vacation. (For tips on how to handle that tricky work-life balance, click here.) Still, I can’t help but wonder if more young people just need to be better at prioritizing and enjoying their time off when they have it. While it’s true that you don’t have to stress over booking flights and planning activities when you travel for your job, that’s because you’ll be busy working all or most of time you’re away. Still, 24 percent of millennials reported that just relaxing on vacation was boring, so maybe it would work out for them after all.