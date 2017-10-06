40 Pink Places in the World Made for Instagram

Hey, quick question: How many times have you done something solely for the Instagram? (Don’t worry, I won’t tell Aunt Doris who is already on your case about “living in the moment” and all that.) Chances are, you’ve done it at least a few times like the rest of us, and the world is listening. Over the past couple of years, Instagram-friendly spaces, particularly millennial pink ones, have cropped up seemingly all over the place while other natural wonders, like Senegal’s Lake Retba (should be the 8th Wonder, tbh) and India’s Hawa Mahal, have saturated the feeds of hashtag #pinkaesthetic pages.
But why do we love pink so much? According to graphic designer, Vivian Cheung, it comes down to nostalgia. “We love pink because it’s nostalgic of Barbie, bubble gum, cotton candy, and ballet shoes. We associate it with sweetness, youth, and a sense of calm,” Cheung says.
Ahead, see 40 of the coolest pink places on the planet to visit and to ‘gram (or to just take in and enjoy, Doris) immediately.
Glossier Showroom, New York
Photo:
instagram / @glossier
Museum of Ice Cream
Photo:
instagram / @museumoficecream
Frank's Cafe, London, United Kingdom
Photo:
instagram / @frankspeckham
Hawa Mahal, Jaipur, India
Palm Vaults, London, United Kingdom
Photo:
instagram / @kati._o
Saint Mary's College, Indiana
Photo:
instagram / @thepouf
Mansur Gavriel Pop-Up, New York
Photo:
instagram / @cryskay
The Greenbrier, West Virginia
Photo:
instagram / @gillespiesflowers
Quirk Hotel, Richmond, Virginia
Photo:
instagram / @quirkhotel
Rosas & Xocolate, Mexico
Photo:
instagram / @ananewyork
Lake Retba, Senegal
Photo:
instagram / @hipafrica
Blowfish Hotel, Nigeria
Photo:
instagram
Takinoue Park, Japan
Photo:
instagram / @tom_saranphong
The G Hotel, Ireland
Photo:
instagram / @liesa_bissett
Cha Cha Matcha, New York
Photo:
instagram / @chachamatcha
Casa Claridge, Miami, Florida
Photo:
instagram / @ahotellife
Lake Hillier, Australia
Photo:
instagram / @lakehillier
Toompea Castle, Estonia
Photo:
Getty
Hotel Los Jazmines, Cuba
Photo:
Getty
Waikiki Cove, Honolulu, Hawaii
Photo:
Getty
La Maison Rose, Paris, France
Photo:
Getty
Pietro Nolita, New York
Photo:
instagram / @teresalaucar
Sketch, London, United Kingdom
Photo:
instagram / @andrayafarrag
Cafe Henrie, New York
Photo:
instagram
While We Were Young, New York
Photo:
instagram / @whilewewereyoungnyc
Pink Holiday, Yokohama, Japan
Photo:
instagram / @kurumisaki0315
Normann Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark
Photo:
instagram / @normanncph
Dandelyan Bar, London, United Kingdom
Photo:
instagram / @dandelyanbar
Labrador Nature Reserve, Singapore
Photo:
instagram / @min_imnida
Redhill MRT Station, Singapore
Photo:
instagram / @sanookty
Clarke Quay, Singapore
Photo:
instagram / @sandeepjha.bit
Alfred Tea Room, Los Angeles
Photo:
instagram / @alfredtea
Hello Miss Coffee, El Segundo, California
Photo:
instagram / @artandsoulevents
Royal Palms, Brooklyn, New York
Photo:
instagram / @royalpalms
Lou & Grey, New York
Photo:
instagram / @louandgrey
The Beverly Hills Hotel, Beverly Hills, California
Photo:
instagram / @georgiedorfman
Muralla Roja, Spain
Photo:
instagram / @valentinacanteri
Las Coloradas, Mexico
Photo:
instagram / @fercabrera27
Bellocq Tea Atelier, Brooklyn, New York
Photo:
instagram
Out East, New York, New York
Photo:
instagram
Pan y Pasteles
Photo:
instagram
Don Alfonso 1890, Sorrento, Italy
Photo:
instagram / @alba_ru
Stylenanda, Tokyo, Japan
Photo:
instagram / @stylenanda_japan