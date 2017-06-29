10 Millennial Celebrities Who Have Sworn Off Social Media

While our daily routine (and probably yours, too) involves scrolling through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tumblr, Pinterest, Snapchat, and whatever other social platforms the kids are using these days, there are a slew of millennials out there—including celebs—who are completely off the grid. (But what do they do with all that free time?!)

While we’d love to see Emma Stone‘s latest Instagram selfie or read what Jennifer Lawrence is tweeting about on the reg, our hopes are only pipe dreams—and you’ll soon find out why. Click through for 10 millennial (and millennial-adjacent) celebrities who have sworn off social media. (You won’t find any of these stars RT-ing this post.)