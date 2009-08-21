Milla Getting Married

Resident beauty Milla Jovovich and her adorable fiance Paul Anderson are to be married tomorrow (congratulations) at their home in Southern California, people.com reports. The supermodel will walk down the aisle in a self-designed, hippie-inspired sundress, a fitting ensemble for the unpretentious bride. Designing her dress was probably a natural decision for Jovovich, who closed her own fashion line, Jovovich-Hawk, last year. Her next frontier in fashion design? “I really want to launch a baby line,” she says.

The wedding is smack in the middle of what is a very busy time for Milla: her newest film The Perfect Getaway has just been released, and she in various stages of upcoming projects. Her fall campaigns include Donna Karan Cashmere Mist, Banana Republic, Gap, Versace, and Dior. The Ukranian beauty also graces the cover of next month’s Maxim in pretty black lace underthings, strategically tormenting the men of the world with her timely marriage. Jovovich and Anderson met on the set of Resident Evil (Resident Evil: Afterlife will be released in a year and a week, for anyone counting) and have a twenty-month daughter, Ever Gabo.